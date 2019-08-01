Hopkins County Chamber Showcase Thursday Night

The Hopkins County Chamber is hosting The Chamber Showcase tonight at the Sulphur Springs Country Club. It’s a night of networking that features Chamber members in Hopkins County, on Thursday, August 1, at the Sulphur Springs Country Club. Booth space is already sold out, but we encourage you to attend the event for $10 and enjoy the opportunity to do it all in one night, just imagine food show + exhibit hall + speed networking! This will be a huge value and opportunity for you and your business! Only Chamber members may host booths, but anyone may attend to network and meet business professionals from our area. You will be so glad you came! Call the Chamber to ask questions or make reservations at (903) 885-6515.