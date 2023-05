This year’s Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce Stew Championship logo contest is now underway! The winner will have their design on our Stew t-shirt, Stew posters, and marketing publications! The lucky winner will receive a prize package, including 4 stew tickets, 4 t-shirts, 1 quart ticket, and 1 parking pass. To enter your logo – submit your entry in a jpg or jpeg format to https://www.hopkinschamber.org/logocontest/