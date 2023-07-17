Hopkins County Chamber Update

The Hopkins County Leadership Sulphur Springs program is back this year, with applications online. It’s an intensive nine-month program that immerses the participants in the business and government of Sulphur Springs and Hopkins County. The tentative dates for this year’s program are attached to the application, accessed at HopkinsChamber.org. The registration fee is $500, which covers the cost of the year’s food, drinks, transportation, etc.

The Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce is now accepting this year’s Stew Market applications. Booths are $100 each or $75 for Chamber members. Food or truck vendors are not allowed, and vending spaces are gone. Areas are 10×15, outdoor, and located on the south side of Buford Park with no access to power. The Chamber does not allow marketing/promotional booths other than our “Market Sponsor.” For more information, call 903-885-6515.