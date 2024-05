The Hopkins County Christian Alliance will be hosting a Baccalaureate service for the Sulphur Springs Class of 2024 and their families on Thursday, May 16th, beginning at 7PM at the Sulphur Springs HS Auditorium. The service will feature special music from the SSHS Choir Ensemble, speakers from the community, and keynote speaker Jason Brown, CEO & President of Marketplace Chaplains. For more information, contact Rev. Peter McNabb: (214) 906-2921, pastor@ssfumc.org.