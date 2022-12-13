Hopkins County Citizen Nominations

As 2022 comes to an end, it is time to send nominations in for those individuals and businesses that have been outstanding this year.

We accept nominations for Citizen of the Year, Woman of the Year, Small and Large Businesses of the Year, and other excellent recognitions. The awards will be announced at the Chamber’s membership banquet on Thursday, Feb. 16, at the Hopkins County Civic Center.

Nominations can be sent to Butch@HopkinsChamber.org or mailed to the following addresses:

Citizen of the Year—Chamber of Commerce—110 Main Street, SS, TX 75482.

Woman of the Year—Beta Sigma Phi Organization—PO Box 72, SS, TX 75483.

Caregiver of the Year—The Pilot Club—PO Box 131, Sulphur Springs, TX 75483.

Community Pride Award—Adult Leadership Class—110 Main Street, SS, TX 75482.

Agriculturist of the Year—Hopkins/Rains Counties Farm Bureau— 233 College St., Sulphur Springs 75482.

Growth and Renewal—DBA—109 Jefferson St. E, SS, TX 75482.

Outstanding Professional Educator (Administrator, Counselor, Diagnostician, or Teacher)—Chamber of Commerce—110 Main Street, SS, TX 75482.

Outstanding ParaProfessional Educator (Secretary or Aide)—Chamber of Commerce—110 Main Street, SS, TX 75482.

Outstanding Auxiliary Educator (Maintenance, Custodial, Transportation, Nurse or Cafeteria)—Chamber of Commerce—110 Main Street, SS, TX 75482.

Businesses of the Year nominations should be for those businesses which exhibit outstanding community involvement—civic, church, educational, benevolent, humanitarian, or other.

Large Business of the Year—Chamber of Commerce—110 Main Street, SS, TX 75482.

Small Business of the Year—Chamber of Commerce—110 Main Street, SS, TX 75482.