Hopkins County is holding its County-Wide Cleanup Days today and Saturday. Hours for today are until 3:30 and tomorrow from 7am -noon. Each county barn will be open to receive most items for disposal, but as always no shingles, chemicals, hazardous waste or sealed paint cans will be accepted. Tires will be accepted at the Sulphur Springs Livestock Auction parking lot for a fee. Proof of county residence is required.