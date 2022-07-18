Hopkins County Commisioners Court Agendas For Friday 7.22,

NOTICE OF REGULAR MEETING

TIME: 9:00 A.M.

DATE: Friday, July 22, 2022

PLACE: In The Commissioners’ Courtroom On The First Floor Of The Hopkins County Courthouse Located At

118 Church St., Sulphur Springs, TX.

Invocation Pledge Of Allegiance To The Flag

AMERICAN FLAG: TEXAS FLAG: “Honor The Texas Flag; I Pledge Allegiance To Thee, Texas, One State Under God, One And Indivisible.”

The Following Items Will Be Considered By Commissioners’ Court For Discussion And/Or Action:

The Court May Go Into Executive Session To Discuss Legal And/Or Personnel Matters.

ORDER OF BUSINESS

The Court To Declare A Quorum.

Consent Agenda.

i) Approve Previous Meeting Minutes. a) The Court To Consider And Approve A Request From Farmers Electric Cooperative To Construct Electrical Power Distribution Facilities Which Will Cross County Road 1125 Which Is Located 4500 Feet South Of CR 1120 In Precinct 1.

The Court To Consider Citizens Comments.

Other County Business.

i) The Court To Consider And Approve The 2022-2023 Holiday Calendar For Hopkins County. ii) The Court To Appoint Commissioner Wade Bartley To Sell Or Lease Real Property Owned By The County In Accordance With Local Government Code 263.001.

iii) The Court To Make A Matter Of Record The Monthly Reports From County Offices.

The Court To Consider And Approve Budget Amendments And Line Item Transfers.

The Court Will Consider And Act On Payment Of Bills, Revenues And Expenses, Payroll And Financial Statements.

The Court To Consider Approving Grants.

The Court To Consider Accepting Donations.

The Court To Consider Contracts.

i) The Court To Consider And Approve The Lease Of A Printer/Copier From Datamax For The Hopkins County Justice Of The Peace Offices, Precinct 1 And Precinct 2. ii) The Court To Consider And Approve The Lease Of A Printer/Copier From Datamax For The Hopkins County District Clerk Office.

iii) The Court To Consider And Approve A Contract With Spindlemedia.

The Court Will Consider And Act On Personnel Matters.

The Court To Consider Disposal Of Asset Request.

The Court To Approve Resolutions And Proclamations.

i) The Court To Consider And Approve A Resolution In Support Of State Funding To Match Competitive Federal Rail Programs.

The Court To Adjourn.

Work Session

DATE: Friday, July 22, 2022

TIME: Beginning Immediately Following The Regular Hopkins County Commissioners’ Court Session

PLACE: Meeting Room Located On The Third Floor Of The Hopkins County Courthouse Located At 118 Church St., Sulphur Springs, TX.

ORDER OF BUSINESS

The Court To Meet With Marshal Endsley To Discuss The County Fire Department Operations, Review Of Revenue & Expenditures, Proposed Improvements And Repairs.

The Court To Meet With Sheriff Lewis Tatum To Discuss The Sheriff Operations, Review Of Revenue & Expenditures, Proposed Improvements And Repairs.

The Court To Meet With The General Manager Of The Hopkins County Civic Center, To Discuss The Civic Center Events, Repair And Improvements And A Review Of Revenues And Expenditures.

The Court To Meet With The Tax Assessor – Collector Debbie Mitchell.

The Court To Meet With Hopkins County Chief Appraiser, Cathy Singleton.

The Court To Meet With Patrick Covington And Tamara Williams Of Farmers Electric Cooperative.

The Court To Meet With Mike Jones Of Big Ditch Works.