Hopkins County Commisioners Court Agendas For Friday 7.22,

NOTICE OF REGULAR MEETING
TIME: 9:00 A.M.
DATE: Friday, July 22, 2022
PLACE: In The Commissioners’ Courtroom On The First Floor Of The Hopkins County Courthouse Located At
118 Church St., Sulphur Springs, TX.
- Invocation
- Pledge Of Allegiance To The Flag
- AMERICAN FLAG:
- TEXAS FLAG: “Honor The Texas Flag; I Pledge Allegiance To Thee, Texas, One State Under God, One And Indivisible.”
The Following Items Will Be Considered By Commissioners’ Court For Discussion And/Or Action:
The Court May Go Into Executive Session To Discuss Legal And/Or Personnel Matters.
ORDER OF BUSINESS
- The Court To Declare A Quorum.
- Consent Agenda.
- i) Approve Previous Meeting Minutes.
- a) The Court To Consider And Approve A Request From Farmers Electric Cooperative To Construct Electrical Power Distribution Facilities Which Will Cross County Road 1125 Which Is Located 4500 Feet South Of CR 1120 In Precinct 1.
- The Court To Consider Citizens Comments.
- Other County Business.
- i) The Court To Consider And Approve The 2022-2023 Holiday Calendar For Hopkins County.
- ii) The Court To Appoint Commissioner Wade Bartley To Sell Or Lease Real Property Owned By The County In Accordance With Local Government Code 263.001.
- iii) The Court To Make A Matter Of Record The Monthly Reports From County Offices.
- The Court To Consider And Approve Budget Amendments And Line Item Transfers.
- The Court Will Consider And Act On Payment Of Bills, Revenues And Expenses, Payroll And Financial Statements.
- The Court To Consider Approving Grants.
- The Court To Consider Accepting Donations.
- The Court To Consider Contracts.
- i) The Court To Consider And Approve The Lease Of A Printer/Copier From Datamax For The Hopkins County Justice Of The Peace Offices, Precinct 1 And Precinct 2.
- ii) The Court To Consider And Approve The Lease Of A Printer/Copier From Datamax For The Hopkins County District Clerk Office.
- iii) The Court To Consider And Approve A Contract With Spindlemedia.
- The Court Will Consider And Act On Personnel Matters.
- The Court To Consider Disposal Of Asset Request.
- The Court To Approve Resolutions And Proclamations.
- i) The Court To Consider And Approve A Resolution In Support Of State Funding To Match Competitive Federal Rail Programs.
- The Court To Adjourn.
Work Session
DATE: Friday, July 22, 2022
TIME: Beginning Immediately Following The Regular Hopkins County Commissioners’ Court Session
PLACE: Meeting Room Located On The Third Floor Of The Hopkins County Courthouse Located At 118 Church St., Sulphur Springs, TX.
ORDER OF BUSINESS
- The Court To Meet With Marshal Endsley To Discuss The County Fire Department Operations, Review Of Revenue & Expenditures, Proposed Improvements And Repairs.
- The Court To Meet With Sheriff Lewis Tatum To Discuss The Sheriff Operations, Review Of Revenue & Expenditures, Proposed Improvements And Repairs.
- The Court To Meet With The General Manager Of The Hopkins County Civic Center, To Discuss The Civic Center Events, Repair And Improvements And A Review Of Revenues And Expenditures.
- The Court To Meet With The Tax Assessor – Collector Debbie Mitchell.
- The Court To Meet With Hopkins County Chief Appraiser, Cathy Singleton.
- The Court To Meet With Patrick Covington And Tamara Williams Of Farmers Electric Cooperative.
- The Court To Meet With Mike Jones Of Big Ditch Works.
- Budget Work Session(s).