Hopkins County Commissioner’s Court

NOTICE OF SPECIAL SESSION

11:30 A.M. Monday, November 15, 2021, In The Commissioners’ Courtroom On The First Floor Of The Hopkins County Courthouse Located At 118 Church St., Sulphur Springs, Texas.

I. Invocation

II. Pledge Of Allegiance To The Flag

AMERICAN FLAG

TEXAS FLAG: “Honor The Texas Flag; I Pledge Allegiance To Thee, Texas, One State Under God, One And Indivisible.”

The Court May Go Into Executive Session To Discuss Legal and Personnel Matters.

ORDER OF BUSINESS

The Court To Declare A Quorum

Consent Agenda

Approve Previous Meeting Minutes.

Approval Of Utility Easements, Burial Of Telephone Cables, And Construction Of Water Distribution Facilities:

The Court To Consider And Approve A Request From Farmers Electric Cooperative, Inc. To Construct Electrical Power Distribution Facilities Which Will Cross County Road 1112 Which Is at 1124 Feet East Of CR 1123 In Precinct 1.

The Court To Consider Citizens Comments.

Other County Business.

The Court To Canvass Votes From The November 2, 2021, Constitutional Amendment Election.

The Court To Consider Approving Budget Amendments And Line Item Transfers.

The Court Will Consider And Act-On Payment Of Bills, Revenues And Expenses, Payroll And Financial Statements.

The Court To Consider Approving Grants.

The Court To Consider Accepting Donations.

The Court To Consider Contracts.

The Court Will Consider And Act-On Personnel Matters.

The Court To Consider Disposal Of Asset Request.

The Court To Approve Resolutions And Proclamations.

Resolution – 2022 Indigent Defense Grant Program

The Court To Adjourn.