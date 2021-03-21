Hopkins County Commissioners Court Agendas for Regular Meeting, Work Session 03.22.21

NOTICE OF REGULAR MEETING

TIME: 9:00 A.M.

DATE: Monday, March 22, 2021

PLACE: In The Commissioners’ Courtroom On The First Floor Of The Hopkins County Courthouse Located At

118 Church St., Sulphur Springs, TX.

Invocation Pledge Of Allegiance To The Flag

AMERICAN FLAG: TEXAS FLAG: “Honor The Texas Flag; I Pledge Allegiance To Thee, Texas, One State Under God, One And Indivisible.”

The Following Items Will Be Considered By Commissioners’ Court For Discussion And/Or Action:

The Court May Go Into Executive Session To Discuss Legal And/Or Personnel Matters.

ORDER OF BUSINESS

The Court To Declare A Quorum.

Consent Agenda.

i) Approve Previous Meeting Minutes. a) Regular Meeting – 3/8/2021 Work Session – 3/8/2021 Work Session VFD – 3/8/2021 Work Session – 3/17/2021 ii) Approval Of Utility Easements, Burial Of Telephone Cables And Construction Of Water Distribution Facilities: The Court To Consider And Approve A Request From Farmers Electric Cooperative, Inc. To Construct Electrical Power Distribution Facilities Which Will Cross County Road 1170 Which Is Located 242 Feet East Of CR 1171 In Precinct 1.

The Court To Consider Citizens Comments.

Other County Business.

i) The Court To Consider And Approve The Lease Purchase Financing Agreement For The 2019 Volvo Pneumatic Roller For Precinct 1.

iii) The Court To Consider And Approve The Rules And Regulations For Non-Consent Towing.

iv) The Court To Recognize Judge Robert Newsom, Commissioners Mickey Barker, Greg Anglin, Wade Bartley And Joe Price For Successfully Completing Educational Training Through The V.G. Young School Of County Commissioners Courts Held At College Station February 2-4, 2021. v) The Court To Consider And Approve The County Cleanup Days As Friday, April 23, 2021 From 8:00 a.m. Until 5:00 p.m. And Saturday, April 24, 2021 From 8:00 a.m. Until Noon. vi) The Court To Consider And Accept The Approval Of The Application Submitted By Hopkins County For The Hopkins County Critical Facilities Generator Project Through The Hazard Mitigation Grant Program Under DR-4416.

vii) The Court To Consider And Approve County Judge Robert Newsom As Authorized Signator For Documents Pertaining To Hazard Mitigation Grant Program DR-4416.

viii) The Court To Review Monthly Reports From County Offices.

The Court To Consider Approving Budget Amendments And Line Item Transfers.

The Court Will Consider And Act On Payment Of Bills, Revenues And Expenses, Payroll And Financial Statements.

The Court To Consider Approving Grants.

The Court To Consider Accepting Donations.

The Court To Consider Contracts.

i) The Court To Consider And Rescind The Interlocal Agreement Between Hopkins County And Christus Mother Frances Hospital Of Sulphur Springs.

ii) The Court To Consider And Approve The Interlocal Agreement With Ark-Tex Council Of Government.

The Court Will Consider And Act On Personnel Matters.

The Court To Consider Disposal Of Asset Request.

The Court To Approve Resolutions And Proclamations.

The Court To Adjourn.

NOTICE OF WORK SESSION(S)

DATE: Monday, March 22, 2021

TIME: Beginning Immediately Following The Regular Hopkins County Commissioners’ Court Session

PLACE: Meeting Room Located On The Third Floor Of The Hopkins County Courthouse Located At 118 Church St., Sulphur Springs, TX.

ORDER OF BUSINESS

The Court To Meet With Chief Endsley To Discuss The County Fire Department Operations, Review Of Revenue & Expenditures, Proposed Improvements And Repairs.

The Court To Meet With Sheriff Lewis Tatum To Discuss The Sheriff Operations, Review Of Revenue & Expenditures, Proposed Improvements And Repairs.

The Court To Meet With The General Manager Of The Hopkins County Civic Center, To Discuss The Civic Center Events, Repair And Improvements And A Review Of Revenues And Expenditures.

The Court To Meet With The Environmental Inspector To Discuss Environmental Concerns.