Hopkins County Commissioners Court Agenda 01.13.20

NOTICE OF REGULAR MEETING

TIME: 9:00 A.M.

DATE: Monday, January 13, 2020

PLACE: In The Commissioners’ Courtroom On The First Floor Of The Hopkins County Courthouse Located At

118 Church St., Sulphur Springs, TX.

Invocation Pledge Of Allegiance To The Flag

AMERICAN FLAG: TEXAS FLAG: “Honor The Texas Flag; I Pledge Allegiance To Thee, Texas, One State Under God, One And Indivisible.”

The Following Items Will Be Considered By Commissioners’ Court For Discussion And/Or Action:

The Court May Go Into Executive Session To Discuss Legal And/Or Personnel Matters.

ORDER OF BUSINESS

The Court To Declare A Quorum.

Consent Agenda.

i) Approve Previous Meeting Minutes. a) Regular Meeting – 12/23/2019 Work Session – 12/23/2019 ii) Approval Of Utility Easements, Burial Of Telephone Cables And Construction Of Water Distribution Facilities: The Court To Consider And Approve A Request From Farmers Electric Cooperative, Inc. To Construct Electrical Power Distribution Facilities Which Will Cross County Road 3310 Which Is Located 200 Feet Southwest Of CR 3378 In Precinct 3. The Court To Consider And Approve A Request From Farmers Electric Cooperative, Inc. To Construct Electrical Power Distribution Facilities Which Will Cross County Road 3530 Which Is Located 590 Feet Northwest Of CR 3532 In Precinct 3.

The Court To Consider Citizens Comments.

Other County Business.

i) AgriLife Extension Agent, Johanna Hicks To Present Certificates To Members Of The Court For Their Attendance At The District 4 Northeast Texas Continuing Education Conference Held December 5, 2019. ii) The Court To Consider And Approve A Plat Of Together Good Deeds II Addition

iii) The Court To Consider And Accept Financing For Precinct 3 Land Purchase.

iv) The Court To Consider And Approve A Cybersecurity Training Agreement. v) The Court To Review Monthly Reports From County Offices.

The Court To Consider Approving Budget Amendments And Line Item Transfers.

The Court Will Consider And act on Payment Of Bills, Revenues And Expenses, Payroll And Financial Statements.

The Court To Consider Approving Grants.

The Court To Consider Accepting Donations.

The Court To Consider Contracts.

i) The Court To Consider And Approve The Fire Investigation Agreement With The City Of Como. ii) The Court To Consider And Approve The Fire Investigation Agreement With The City Of Cumby.

iii) The Court To Consider And Approve The Fire Investigation Agreement With The City Of Tira.

The Court Will Consider And act on Personnel Matters.

The Court To Consider Disposal Of Asset Request.

The Court To Approve Resolutions And Proclamations.

The Court To Adjourn.

_____________________________________________

ROBERT NEWSOM, COUNTY JUDGE

HOPKINS COUNTY, TEXAS

STATE OF TEXAS X

COUNTY OF HOPKINS X

I, Tracy Smith, County Clerk of Hopkins County, Texas, do hereby certify that the above and foregoing notice was filed in my office this the 9TH day of January 2020.

Given under my hand and seal this the 9TH day of January 2020.

_______________________________________________

TRACY SMITH, COUNTY CLERK

HOPKINS COUNTY, TEXAS