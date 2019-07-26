Hopkins County Commissioner’s Court Agenda 07.29.19 And Work Session Agenda

NOTICE OF SPECIAL SESSION

TIME: 9:00 am

DATE: Monday, July 29, 2019

PLACE: Commissioners’ Courtroom On The First Floor Of The Hopkins County Courthouse Located At

118 Church St., Sulphur Springs, TX.

Invocation Pledge Of Allegiance To The Flag

AMERICAN FLAG: TEXAS FLAG: “Honor The Texas Flag; I Pledge Allegiance To Thee, Texas, One State Under God, One And Indivisible.”

The Following Items Will Be Considered By Commissioners’ Court For Discussion And/Or Action:

The Court May Go Into Executive Session To Discuss Legal And/Or Personnel Matters.

ORDER OF BUSINESS

The Court To Declare A Quorum

Consent Agenda.

i) Approve Previous Meeting Minutes. a) Regular Meeting – 7/1/19 Work Session – 7/1/19 (8:30 am) Work Session – 7/1/19 (Following Commissioners’ Court)

Regular Meeting – 7/15/19 Work Session – 7/15/19 Work Session – 7/8/19-7/12/19 – (Budget Meetings)

ii) Approval Of Utility Easements, Burial Of Telephone Cables And Construction Of Water Distribution Facilities: The Court To Consider And Approve A Request From Farmers Electric Cooperative, Inc. To Construct Electrical Power Distribution Facilities Which Will Cross County Road 4732 Which Is Located .06 Miles West Of FM 275 In Precinct 4 Of Hopkins County.

The Court To Consider Citizens Comments.

Other County Business.

i) The Court To Consider And Approve The 2019-2020 Renewal Of Medical Insurance Rates For Hopkins County. ii) The Court To Consider And Approve The County Specific Incentive Program (CSI).

iii) The Court To Consider And Approve An Advance Funding Agreement For The Following Off-State System Federal-Aid Highway Bridge Replacement And Rehabilitation Program Project: NBI Structure Number 01-113-0-AA05-81-001,

CSJ Number 0901-28-094.

iv) The Court To Review The Monthly Reports From County Offices.

The Court To Consider Approving Budget Amendments And Line Item Transfers.

The Court Will Consider And Act On Payment Of Bills, Revenues And Expenses, Payroll And Financial Statements.

The Court To Consider Approving Grants.

The Court To Consider Accepting Donations.

To Court To Consider Contracts.

i) The Court To Consider And Approve The Telemedicine System And Services Agreement For The Hopkins County Jail.

The Court Will Consider And act on Personnel Matters.

The Court To Consider Disposal Of Asset Request.

The Court To Approve Resolutions And Proclamations.

i) Resolution – Adoption of Hopkins County Bridge Replacement Program – NBI Structure Number 01-113-0-AA05-81-001,

CSJ Number 0901-28-094.

ii) Proclamation – The Court To Recognize The Saltillo Volunteer Fire Department.

The Court To Adjourn.

NOTICE OF WORK SESSION(S)

DATE: Monday, July 29, 2019

TIME: Beginning Immediately After The Regular Hopkins County Commissioners’ Court Meeting

PLACE: Meeting Room Located On The Third Floor Of The Hopkins County Courthouse Located at 118 Church St., Sulphur Springs, TX.

ORDER OF BUSINESS

The Court To Meet With Tom Glosup To Discuss Maintenance Of County Buildings And The Construction Of The Courtroom Annex Adjacent To The Law Enforcement Center.

The Court To Meet With Sydney Newman of TxDOT Concerning Equivalent-Match Program.

The Court To Meet With Chief Endsley To Discuss The County Fire Department Operations, Review Of Revenue & Expenditures, Proposed Improvements And Repairs.

The Court To Meet With Sheriff Lewis Tatum To Discuss The Sheriff Operations, Review Of Revenue & Expenditures, Proposed Improvements And Repairs.

The Court To Discuss Weight Limit On County Roads.

Budget Work Session(s).

___________________________________

ROBERT NEWSOM, COUNTY JUDGE

HOPKINS COUNTY, TEXAS

STATE OF TEXAS X

COUNTY OF HOPKINS X

I, Tracy Smith, County Clerk of Hopkins County, Texas, do hereby certify that the above and foregoing

notice was filed in my office this the 26th day of July 2019.

Given under my hand and seal this the 26th day of July 2019.

________________________________

TRACY SMITH, COUNTY CLERK

HOPKINS COUNTY, TEXAS