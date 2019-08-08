Hopkins County Commissioners Court Agenda 08.12.19

AMENDED NOTICE OF REGULAR MEETING

TIME: 9:00 A.M.

DATE: Monday, August 12, 2019

PLACE: In The Commissioners’ Courtroom On The First Floor Of The Hopkins County Courthouse Located At

118 Church St., Sulphur Springs, TX.

I. Invocation

II. Pledge Of Allegiance To The Flag

A. AMERICAN FLAG:

B. TEXAS FLAG: “Honor The Texas Flag; I Pledge Allegiance To Thee, Texas, One State Under God, One And Indivisible.”

The Following Items Will Be Considered By Commissioners’ Court For Discussion And/Or Action:

The Court May Go Into Executive Session To Discuss Legal And/Or Personnel Matters.

ORDER OF BUSINESS

1) The Court To Declare A Quorum

2) Consent Agenda.

i) Approve Previous Meeting Minutes.

ii) Approval Of Utility Easements, Burial Of Telephone Cables And Construction Of Water Distribution Facilities:

a) The Court To Consider And Approve A Request From Farmers Electric Cooperative, Inc. To Construct Electrical Power Distribution

Facilities Which Will Cross County Road 4581 Which Is Located 1238 Feet North Of CR 4580 In Precinct 4.

b) The Court To Consider And Approve A Request From Oncor Electric Delivery To Construct Electrical Power Distribution

Facilities. Oncor Will Be Installing 1500 Feet Of Single Phase Electric Lines Along The East Side Of Hopkins County Road 4131

Starting Approximately 1200 Feet South IH30 Service Road And Running South To Serve 5 Residential Lots In Precinct 4.

c) The Court To Consider And Approve A Request From Farmers Electric Cooperative, Inc. To Construct Electrical Power Distribution

Facilities Which Will Cross County Road 3542 Which Is Located 1670 Feet North Of CR 3546 In Precinct 3.

d) The Court To Consider And Approve A Request From Farmers Electric Cooperative, Inc. To Construct Electrical Power Distribution

Facilities Which Will Cross Spring Creek Circle Which Is Located 345 Foot East Of CR 2322 In Precinct 2.

3) The Court To Consider Citizens Comments.

4) Other County Business.

i) The Court To Consider And Approve The Interlocal Contract Between Lubbock County And Hopkins County Pursuant To The Fair

Defense Act, Texas Code Of Criminal Procedure 26.044(b), And Texas Government Code Chapter 791.

ii) The Court To Discuss The Proposed Tax Rate And Vote On Proposed Tax Rate For 2019.

iii) The Court To Set Date, Time And Place For Two Public Hearings For The Proposed Tax Rate.

iv) The Court To Conduct A Public Hearing To Consider A Plan For The District Clerk’s Technology Fund, Senate Bill 1685, Government

51.305 and 51.305(f) to fund the preservation and restoration of the District Clerk’s records.

5) The Court To Consider Approving Budget Amendments And Line Item Transfers.

6) The Court Will Consider And Act On Payment Of Bills, Revenues And Expenses, Payroll And Financial Statements.

7) The Court To Consider Approving Grants.

8) The Court To Consider Accepting Donations.

9) To Court To Consider Contracts.

10) And Act On Personnel Matters.

11) The Court To Consider Disposal Of Asset Request.

12) The Court To Approve Resolutions And Proclamations.

i) Proclamation – The Court To Recognize The Cumby Volunteer Fire Department.

ii) Resolution – The Court To Consider And Approve The Creating Of North Hopkins-South Sulphur Volunteer Fire Department.

13) The Court To Adjourn.

_____________________________________________

ROBERT NEWSOM, COUNTY JUDGE

HOPKINS COUNTY, TEXAS

STATE OF TEXAS X

COUNTY OF HOPKINS X

I, Tracy Smith, County Clerk of Hopkins County, Texas, do hereby certify that the above and foregoing notice was filed in my office this

the 8

th day of August, 2019.

Given under my hand and seal this the 8

th day of August, 2019.

_______________________________________________

TRACY SMITH, COUNTY CLERK

HOPKINS COUNTY, TEXAS