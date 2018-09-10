Hopkins County Commissioners Court Agenda 09.10.18

NOTICE OF REGULAR MEETING

TIME: 9:00 A.M.

DATE: Monday, September 10, 2018

PLACE: In The Commissioners’ Courtroom On The First Floor Of The Hopkins County Courthouse Located At 118 Church St., Sulphur Springs, TX.

Invocation Pledge Of Allegiance To The Flag

AMERICAN FLAG: TEXAS FLAG: “Honor The Texas Flag; I Pledge Allegiance To Thee, Texas, One State Under God, One And ”

The Following Items Will Be Considered By Commissioners’ Court For Discussion And/Or Action: The Court May Go Into Executive Session To Discuss Legal And/Or Personnel Matters.

ORDER OF BUSINESS

The Court To Declare A Quorum

Consent

i) Approve Previous Meeting Minutes.

No Minutes.

The Court To Consider Citizens

Other County The Court To Consider Approving A Burn Ban For Hopkins The Court To Hold A Public Hearing In Accordance With Local Government Code Sec. 118.01(e) and Sec. 118.025 On The Plan For Funding The Preservation And Restoration Of The County Clerk’s Records



The Court To Consider Approving The Plan For Funding The Preservation And Restoration Of The County Clerk’s Records Archive And Adopting Into The 2019

iv) The Court To Conduct A Public Hearing To Consider A Plan For The District Clerk’s Technology Fund, Senate Bill 1685, Government Code 51.305 And 51.317 To Fund The Preservation And Restoration Of The District Clerk’s Records.

The Court To Consider Approving The Plan For Funding The Preservation And Restoration Of The District Clerk’s Records Archive And Adopting Into The 2019

vi) The Court To Consider Adopting The 2018 Property Tax Rate.

The Court To Hold A Public Hearing On The Proposed 2019

The Court To Consider Adopting The Budget For FY 2019.

The Court To Consider Accepting The Bids For Three New 2018-2019 Police Service SUVs For Hopkins The Court To Consider Approving The 2019 Sheriff’s And Constables Fees As Required Under Local Government Code Section 188.131. To Court To Consider Approving An Official Bond For Teresa Palmer, Chief Deputy For The Tax Assessor-Collector And An Amendment/Rider To Change The Name Of The Current Tax Assessor-Collector, Debbie Jenkins