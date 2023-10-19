Hopkins County Commissioners Court Agenda 10.23.23

ORDER OF BUSINESS

The Court To Declare A Quorum.

Consent Agenda.

i) Approve Previous Meeting Minutes. a) Regular Meeting – 8/14/2023 Regular Meeting – 8/28/2023 Work Session-8/7/2023 Work Session – 8/14/2023 AM

Work Session – 8/22/2023 AM Work Session – 8/28/2023 AM Work Session – 8/28/2023 PM Work Session – 9/20/2023

Work Session – 9/25/2023

ii) Approval Of Utility Easements, Burial Of Telephone Cables And Construction Of Water Distribution Facilities: a) The Court To Consider And Approve A Request From Oncor Electric Delivery Company To Construct Electrical Power Distribution

Facilities In The Right Of Way Of County Road 4819.

b) The Court To Consider And Approve A Request From North Hopkins Water Supply Corp. To Make Two (2) County Road Bores On

County Road 4769.

The Court To Consider Citizens Comments.

Other County Business.

i) The Court To Consider And Accept Bids For The Purchase Of Road Materials, Road Oil And Culverts For Hopkins County. ii) The Court To Consider And Approve The Purchase Of A M5-111HD12-1 Kubota Tractor For The Hopkins County Civic Center.

iii) The Court To Make A Matter Of Record The Monthly Reports From County Offices For September 2023.

The Court To Consider And Approve Budget Amendments And Line Item Transfers.

The Court Will Consider And Act On Payment Of Bills, Revenues And Expenses, Payroll And Financial Statements.

The Court To Consider Approving Grants.

The Court To Consider Accepting Donations.

The Court To Consider Contracts.

i) The Court To Consider And Approve An Interlocal Agreement Between The City Of Paris And Hopkins County, Texas Pursuant To The Motor

Vehicle Crime Prevention Authority Grant For Fiscal Year 2024.

ii) The Court To Consider And Approve The Change Order From RBC For Precinct 2 Structure.