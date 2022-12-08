Hopkins County Commissioners Court Agenda 12.12.22

9:00 A.M.

DATE: Monday, December 12, 2022

PLACE: In The Commissioners’ Courtroom On The First Floor Of The Hopkins County Courthouse Located At

118 Church St., Sulphur Springs, TX.

Invocation Pledge Of Allegiance To The Flag

AMERICAN FLAG: TEXAS FLAG: “Honor The Texas Flag; I Pledge Allegiance To Thee, Texas, One State Under God, One And Indivisible.”

The Following Items Will Be Considered By Commissioners’ Court For Discussion And/Or Action:

The Court May Go Into Executive Session To Discuss Legal And/Or Personnel Matters.

ORDER OF BUSINESS

The Court To Declare A Quorum.

Consent Agenda.

i) Approve Previous Meeting Minutes. Regular Meeting – 11/14/2022 Work Session – 11/14/2022 Work Session – 11/28/2022 ii) Approval Of Utility Easements, Burial Of Telephone Cables And Construction Of Water Distribution Facilities: a) The Court To Consider And Approve A Request From Spectrum/Charter To Construct And For The Placement Of Aerial And /Or Underground Conduit And Fiber On County Road 3511, 4738, 4740, 4744 And 4749.

The Court To Consider Citizens Comments.

Other County Business.

i) The Court To Consider And Approve The First Amendment By And Between Hopkins County And Pine Forest Solar I, LLC. ii) The Court To Consider And Approve The First Amendment By And Between Hopkins County And Pine Forest Hybrid I, LLC.

iii) The Court To Consider And Approve The Reinvestment Zone With Pine Forest Solar I, LLC And Authorize The County Judge To Enter Into The Agreement On Behalf Of The County For An Economic Development Project.

iv) The Court To Consider And Approve The Sales Terms And Conditions With Axon Enterprise Inc. And The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Regarding The Purchase Of Tasers. v) The Court To Consider And Approve The COLA For The Hopkins County Retirement Plan. vi) The Court To Consider And Approve A 2017 Dynapac CP 1200 Machine For Precinct 4.

vii) The Court To Recognize Constable – Precinct 2, John Beadle For Successfully Completing 40 Hours Of Continuing Education For Constables Held By The Bill Blackwood Law Enforcement Management Institute Of Texas.

The Court To Consider And Approve Budget Amendments And Line Item Transfers.

The Court Will Consider And Act On Payment Of Bills, Revenues And Expenses, Payroll And Financial Statements.

The Court To Consider Approving Grants.

The Court To Consider Accepting Donations.

The Court To Consider Contracts.

The Court Will Consider And Act On Personnel Matters.

The Court To Consider Disposal Of Asset Request.

The Court To Approve Resolutions And Proclamations.

i) Proclamations – Saltillo Cross Country Boys, Miller Grove Cross Country Girls, Shaylee Stracener And Miller Grove Cross Country Boys.

The Court To Adjourn.

Following the regular meeting, Commissioners will meet with the Sheriff and Fire Marshal, and work on the budget.