Hopkins County Commissioners Court Agenda and Work Session, Nov 25

AMENDED NOTICE OF REGULAR MEETING

TIME: 9:00 A.M.

DATE: Monday, November 25, 2019

PLACE: In The Commissioners’ Courtroom On The First Floor Of The Hopkins County Courthouse Located At

118 Church St., Sulphur Springs, TX.

Invocation Pledge Of Allegiance To The Flag AMERICAN FLAG: TEXAS FLAG: “Honor The Texas Flag; I Pledge Allegiance To Thee, Texas, One State Under God, One And Indivisible.”

The Following Items Will Be Considered By Commissioners’ Court For Discussion And/Or Action:

The Court May Go Into Executive Session To Discuss Legal And/Or Personnel Matters.

ORDER OF BUSINESS

The Court To Declare A Quorum

Consent Agenda.

i) Approve Previous Meeting Minutes. a) Work Session – 11/08/2019 Regular Meeting – 11/11/2019 Work Session – 11/11/2019

Special Session – 11/15/2019 Work Session – 11/15/2019

ii) Approval Of Utility Easements, Burial Of Telephone Cables And Construction Of Water Distribution Facilities: The Court To Consider And Approve A Request From Farmers Electric Cooperative, Inc. To Construct Electrical Power Distribution Facilities Which Will Cross County Road 2332 Which Is Located 2242 Foot East Of Carpenter St In Como, Hopkins County, Texas.

The Court To Consider Citizens Comments.

Other County Business.

i) The County Extension Agent(s) To Report On The Activities Of The Agri-Life Extension Office. ii) The Court To Consider And Approve A Replat Of Rynn Estates By Margaret Rynn.

iii) The Court To Consider And Approve An Application For A Preliminary Land Subdivision Plat For Colbert Oaks – Unit 1.

iv) The Court To Consider And Approve Changes To The Hopkins County Personnel Policy. v) The Court To Review Monthly Reports From County Offices.

The Court To Consider Approving Budget Amendments And Line Item Transfers.

The Court Will Consider And Act On Payment Of Bills, Revenues And Expenses, Payroll And Financial Statements.

The Court To Consider Approving Grants.

The Court To Consider Accepting Donations.

The Court To Consider Contracts.

i) The Court To Consider And Approve An Inter-Local Agreement Between Sulphur Springs Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Department and Hopkins County For Access To A Hosted Secure Facility With Information Technology Resources And NET Data System/s And Government Software. ii) The Court To Consider And Approve The Security/Access Control System Proposal With Firetrol Protection Systems For The Hopkins County Courtroom Building.

iii) The Court To Consider And Approve The Security/Access Control System Proposal With Firetrol Protection Systems For The District Attorney Office.

iv) The Court To Consider And Approve The Annual Fire Alarm Monitoring System Agreement With Firetrol Protection Systems For The Hopkins County District Attorney And Courthouse Annex Buildings. v) The Court To Consider And Approve The Lease Of A Printer/Copier For The County Judge’s Office.

The Court Will Consider And Act On Personnel Matters.

The Court To Consider Disposal Of Asset Request.

The Court To Approve Resolutions And Proclamations.

i) Proclamation – The Court To Recognize The Tira Volunteer Fire Department.

The Court To Adjourn.

NOTICE OF WORK SESSION(S)

DATE: Monday, November 25, 2019

TIME: Beginning Immediately After The Regular Hopkins County Commissioners’ Court Meeting

PLACE: Meeting Room Located On The Third Floor Of The Hopkins County Courthouse Located At 118 Church St., Sulphur Springs, TX.

ORDER OF BUSINESS

The Court To Meet With Roger Feagley To Discuss Economic Activity.

The Court To Meet With Tom Glosup To Discuss Maintenance Of County Buildings And The Construction Of The Courtroom Annex Adjacent To The Law Enforcement Center.

The Court To Meet With The General Manager Of The Hopkins County Civic Center, To Discuss The Civic Center Events, Repair And Improvements And A Review Of Revenues And Expenditures.

The Court To Meet To Discuss Environmental Concerns.