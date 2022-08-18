Hopkins County Commissioners Court Agenda for Monday 08.22

- The Court To Declare A Quorum.
- Consent Agenda.
- i) Approve Previous Meeting Minutes.
- Regular Meeting – 7/11/2022 Work Session – 8/8/2022
- ii) Approval Of Utility Easements, Burial Of Telephone Cables And Construction Of Water Distribution Facilities:
- a) The Court To Consider And Approve A Request From Farmers Electric Cooperative, Inc. To Construct Electrical Power Distribution
Facilities Which Will Cross County Road 1187 Which Is Located 1700 Feet North Of CR 1188 In Precinct 1.
- b) The Court To Consider And Approve A Request From Farmers Electric Cooperative, Inc. To Construct Electrical Power Distribution
Facilities Which Will Cross County Road 1157 Which Is Located 1808 Feet South Of CR 1116 In Precinct 1.
- b) The Court To Consider And Approve A Request From Farmers Electric Cooperative, Inc. To Construct Electrical Power Distribution
Facilities Which Will Cross County Road 3528 Which Is Located 1200 Feet Northeast Of CR 3526 In Precinct 3.
- The Court To Consider Citizens Comments.
- Other County Business.
- i) The Court To Hold A Public Hearing On The Establishing Of The Reinvestment Zone For By And Between The Hopkins County, Texas, And Pine Forest Hybrid I, LLC.
- ii) The Court To Consider And Approve The Reinvestment Zone For The Expansion Of Pine Forest Hybrid I, LLC.
- iii) The Court To Consider And Accept The DMV Optional Fees For Calendar Year 2023.
- iv) The Court To Acknowledge Constable Norman Colyer For Successfully Completing 20 Hours Of The FY_22 Civil Process Seminar Held August 7, 2022-August 10, 2022.
- v) The Court To Hold A Public Hearing On the Proposed Budget FY 2022-2023.
- vi) The Court To Consider And Adopt The Budget For FY 2022-2023.
- vii) The Court To Hold A Public Hearing On The Proposed Tax Rate For 2022.
- viii) The Court To Adopt The Property Tax Rate For 2022.
- ix) The Court To Make A Matter Of Record The Reports From The County Offices.
- The Court To Consider And Approve Budget Amendments And Line Item Transfers.
- The Court Will Consider And Act On Payment Of Bills, Revenues And Expenses, Payroll And Financial Statements.
- The Court To Consider Approving Grants.
- The Court To Consider Accepting Donations.
- The Court To Consider Contracts.
- i) The Court To Make A Matter Of Record The Advance Funding Agreement With The State Of Texas To Replace Off-System Bridges On Timber Creek At The Tributary Of Horse Pen Creek.
- The Court Will Consider And Act On Personnel Matters.
- The Court To Consider Disposal Of Asset Request.
- The Court To Approve Resolutions And Proclamations.
- The Court To Adjourn.
Work Session Immediately Following Regular Meeting
The Court To Meet With Marshal Endsley To Discuss The County Fire Department Operations, Review Of
Revenue & Expenditures, Proposed Improvements And Repairs.
2. The Court To Discuss The Sulphur Springs Library.
3. Budget Work Session(s).