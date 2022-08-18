Hopkins County Commissioners Court Agenda for Monday 08.22

The Court To Declare A Quorum.

Consent Agenda.

i) Approve Previous Meeting Minutes. Regular Meeting – 7/11/2022 Work Session – 8/8/2022 ii) Approval Of Utility Easements, Burial Of Telephone Cables And Construction Of Water Distribution Facilities: a) The Court To Consider And Approve A Request From Farmers Electric Cooperative, Inc. To Construct Electrical Power Distribution

Facilities Which Will Cross County Road 1187 Which Is Located 1700 Feet North Of CR 1188 In Precinct 1.

b) The Court To Consider And Approve A Request From Farmers Electric Cooperative, Inc. To Construct Electrical Power Distribution

Facilities Which Will Cross County Road 1157 Which Is Located 1808 Feet South Of CR 1116 In Precinct 1.

Facilities Which Will Cross County Road 3528 Which Is Located 1200 Feet Northeast Of CR 3526 In Precinct 3.

The Court To Consider Citizens Comments.

Other County Business.

i) The Court To Hold A Public Hearing On The Establishing Of The Reinvestment Zone For By And Between The Hopkins County, Texas, And Pine Forest Hybrid I, LLC. ii) The Court To Consider And Approve The Reinvestment Zone For The Expansion Of Pine Forest Hybrid I, LLC.

iii) The Court To Consider And Accept The DMV Optional Fees For Calendar Year 2023.

iv) The Court To Acknowledge Constable Norman Colyer For Successfully Completing 20 Hours Of The FY_22 Civil Process Seminar Held August 7, 2022-August 10, 2022. v) The Court To Hold A Public Hearing On the Proposed Budget FY 2022-2023. vi) The Court To Consider And Adopt The Budget For FY 2022-2023.

vii) The Court To Hold A Public Hearing On The Proposed Tax Rate For 2022.

viii) The Court To Adopt The Property Tax Rate For 2022.

ix) The Court To Make A Matter Of Record The Reports From The County Offices.

The Court To Consider And Approve Budget Amendments And Line Item Transfers.

The Court Will Consider And Act On Payment Of Bills, Revenues And Expenses, Payroll And Financial Statements.

The Court To Consider Approving Grants.

The Court To Consider Accepting Donations.

The Court To Consider Contracts.

i) The Court To Make A Matter Of Record The Advance Funding Agreement With The State Of Texas To Replace Off-System Bridges On Timber Creek At The Tributary Of Horse Pen Creek.

The Court Will Consider And Act On Personnel Matters.

The Court To Consider Disposal Of Asset Request.

The Court To Approve Resolutions And Proclamations.

The Court To Adjourn.

Work Session Immediately Following Regular Meeting

The Court To Meet With Marshal Endsley To Discuss The County Fire Department Operations, Review Of

Revenue & Expenditures, Proposed Improvements And Repairs.

2. The Court To Discuss The Sulphur Springs Library.

3. Budget Work Session(s).