Hopkins County Commissioners Court Agenda for March 14

NOTICE OF REGULAR MEETING

TIME: 9:00 A.M.

DATE: Monday, March 14, 2022

PLACE: In The Commissioners’ Courtroom On The First Floor Of The Hopkins County Courthouse Located At

118 Church St., Sulphur Springs, TX.

Invocation Pledge Of Allegiance To The Flag

AMERICAN FLAG: TEXAS FLAG: “Honor The Texas Flag; I Pledge Allegiance To Thee, Texas, One State Under God, One And Indivisible.”

The Following Items Will Be Considered By Commissioners’ Court For Discussion And/Or Action:

The Court May Go Into Executive Session To Discuss Legal And/Or Personnel Matters.

ORDER OF BUSINESS

The Court To Declare A Quorum.

Consent Agenda.

i) Approve Previous Meeting Minutes. a) Regular Meeting – 2/14/2022 Special Session – 3/4/2022 ii) Approval Of Utility Easements, Burial Of Telephone Cables And Construction Of Water Distribution Facilities: a) The Court To Consider And Approve A Request From Spectrum/Charter To Construct And Placement Of Meter Base Pole Or Ground Mount Meter Base On County Road 3504 Which Is Located In Precinct 3. b) The Court To Consider And Approve A Request From Spectrum/Charter To Construct And Placement Of Meter Base Pole Or Ground Mount Meter Base On County Road 4760 Which Is Located In Precinct 4. c) The Court To Consider And Approve A Request From Oncor Electric – Service Order Number: WR3571383 2022NSUL003.

The Court To Consider Citizens Comments.

Other County Business.

i) The Court To Consider And Approve An Application And Petition To Close And Abandon A Portion Of County Road 4746. ii) The Court To Consider And Approve To Consider And Approve The County Cleanup Days As Friday, April 29, 2021 From 8:00 a.m. Until 5:00 p.m. And Saturday, April 30, 2021 From 8:00 a.m. Until Noon.

iii) The County Judge To Order The May 7, 2022 Constitutional Amendment Special Election.

iv) The Court To Recognize Commissioners Mickey Barker, Greg Anglin, Wade Bartley And Joe Price For Successfully Completing The Continuing Education Provisions Of Article 81.0025 Of The Texas Local Government Code For The Year Of 2021. v) The Court To Consider And Accept The Replat Honeysuckle Creek Estates Lot 14 Phase One & Lot 37 Phase 3. vi) The Court To Consider And Accept The Preliminary Plat For Oak Grove Subdivision.

The Court To Consider And Approve Budget Amendments And Line Item Transfers.

The Court Will Consider And Act On Payment Of Bills, Revenues And Expenses, Payroll And Financial Statements.

The Court To Consider Approving Grants.

The Court To Consider Accepting Donations.

The Court To Consider Contracts.

i) The Court To Consider And Approve 2021-2022 Volunteer Fire Department Agreements With Hopkins County.