Hopkins County Commissioners Court Agenda For Monday May 8

TIME: 9:00 A.M.

DATE: Monday, May 8, 2023

PLACE: In The Commissioners’ Courtroom On The First Floor Of The Hopkins County Courthouse Located At

118 Church St., Sulphur Springs, TX.

The Following Items Will Be Considered By Commissioners’ Court For Discussion And/Or Action:

The Court May Go Into Executive Session To Discuss Legal And/Or Personnel Matters.

ORDER OF BUSINESS

The Court To Declare A Quorum.

Consent Agenda.

The Court To Consider Citizens Comments.

Other County Business.

i) The Court To Consider And Approve The Preliminary Plat For Heritage Oaks Addition. ii) The Court To Consider And Approve The Final Plat For The Heritage Oaks Addition.

iii) The Court To Consider And Approve The Final Plat For The Peerless Addition.

iv) The Court To Consider And Approve The Purchase Of A John Deere Backhoe 310sl To Be Purchase Under Sourcewell Contract For Precinct 2.

The Court To Consider And Approve Budget Amendments And Line Item Transfers.

The Court Will Consider And Act On Payment Of Bills, Revenues And Expenses, Payroll And Financial Statements.

The Court To Consider Approving Grants.

The Court To Consider Accepting Donations.

The Court To Consider Contracts.

i) The Court To Consider And Approve The Amended And Restated Chapter 381 Economic Development Program And Agreement With BT Solterra Solar, LLC. ii) The Court To Consider And Approve The Amendment Of Correction Of The Chapter 381 Economic Development Program And Agreement With My Perfect Pet, Inc.

The Court Will Consider And Act On Personnel Matters.

The Court To Consider Disposal Of Asset Request.

The Court To Approve Resolutions And Proclamations.

The Court To Adjourn.

NOTICE OF WORK SESSION(S)

DATE: Monday, May 8, 2023

TIME: Beginning Immediately Following The Regular Hopkins County Commissioners’ Court Session

PLACE: Meeting Room Located On The Third Floor Of The Hopkins County Courthouse Located At 118 Church St., Sulphur Springs, TX.

ORDER OF BUSINESS

The Court To Meet With Marshal Endsley To Discuss The County Fire Department Operations, Review Of Revenue & Expenditures, Proposed Improvements And Repairs. The Court To Meet With Sheriff Lewis Tatum To Discuss The Sheriff Operations, Review Of Revenue & Expenditures, Proposed Improvements And Repairs. The Court To Meet With Tom Glosup. Budget Work Session(s).

TIME: 1:30 P.M.

PLACE: Emergency Operation Center/Training Room Of The Hopkins County Law Enforcement

Center Located At 298 Rosemont St., Sulphur Springs, TX 75482