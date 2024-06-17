Hopkins County Commissioners Court Agenda for Thursday 06.20

9:00 A.M.

DATE: Thursday, June 20, 2024

PLACE: In The Commissioners’ Courtroom On The First Floor Of The Hopkins County Courthouse Located At 118 Church St., Sulphur Springs, TX.

Invocation Pledge Of Allegiance To The Flag

AMERICAN FLAG: TEXAS FLAG: “Honor The Texas Flag; I Pledge Allegiance To Thee, Texas, One State Under God, One And Indivisible.”

The Following Items Will Be Considered By Commissioners’ Court For Discussion And/Or Action:

The Court May Go Into Executive Session To Discuss Legal And/Or Personnel Matters.

ORDER OF BUSINESS

The Court To Declare A Quorum. Consent Agenda.

Approve Previous Meeting Minutes.

a) Regular Meeting – 5/13/2024 Work Session – 5/13/2024

Work Session – 5/10/2024 Work Session – 5/14/2024 Work Session – 5/20/2024 Work Session – 5/22/2024

ii) Approval Of Utility Easements, Burial Of Telephone Cables And Construction Of Water Distribution Facilities: a) The Court To Consider And Approve A Request From Oncor Electric Delivery To Construct Electrical Power Distribution Facilities

And Tree Trimming In The Right Of Way Of County Road 4586.

The Court To Consider Citizens Comments. Other County Business.

The Court To Consider And Approve The Texas Association Of Counties Health And Employee Benefits Pool (TAC HEBP) Plan For FY2025 For Hopkins County. The Court To Consider And Approve The 2024-2025 Hopkins County Rural Transportation Maintenance, Rehabilitation And Construction Guidelines For County Roads. The Court To Make A Matter Of Record The Monthly Reports From County Offices.

The Court To Consider And Approve Budget Amendments And Line Item Transfers. The Court Will Consider And Act On Payment Of Bills, Revenues And Expenses, Payroll And Financial Statements. The Court To Consider Approving Grants. The Court To Consider Accepting Donations. The Court To Consider Contracts.

i) The Court To Bring Back From The Table Item 9) ii) From The Regular Meeting Of Regarding The First Amendment To The Chapter 381

Economic Development Program

And Agreement With Bright Arrow Solar, LLC.

ii) The Court To Consider And Approve The First Amendment To The Chapter 381 Economic Development Program And Agreement With

Bright Arrow Solar, LLC.