Sandlin Header 2022
Mark Patrick Header 2020
Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header
Paris Regional Health Header
Header Mowers Header 2024
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
Choctaw County EMS Star Life Conference Header
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1

Hopkins County Commissioners Court Agenda for Thursday 06.20

 

9:00 A.M.

DATE: Thursday, June 20, 2024

PLACE: In The Commissioners’ Courtroom On The First Floor Of The Hopkins County Courthouse Located At  118 Church St., Sulphur Springs, TX.

 

  1. Invocation
  2. Pledge Of Allegiance To The Flag

 

  1. AMERICAN FLAG:
  2. TEXAS FLAG:  “Honor The Texas Flag; I Pledge Allegiance To Thee, Texas, One State Under God, One And Indivisible.”

 

The Following Items Will Be Considered By Commissioners’ Court For Discussion And/Or Action:

The Court May Go Into Executive Session To Discuss Legal And/Or Personnel Matters.

 

ORDER OF BUSINESS

 

  1. The Court To Declare A Quorum.
  2. Consent Agenda.
  1. Approve Previous Meeting Minutes.
  1. a) Regular Meeting – 5/13/2024    Work Session – 5/13/2024

           Work Session – 5/10/2024         Work Session – 5/14/2024        Work Session – 5/20/2024        Work Session – 5/22/2024        

  1. ii) Approval Of Utility Easements, Burial Of Telephone Cables And Construction Of Water Distribution Facilities:
  2. a) The Court To Consider And Approve A Request From Oncor Electric Delivery To Construct Electrical Power Distribution Facilities 

           And Tree Trimming In The Right Of Way Of County Road 4586.

  1. The Court To Consider Citizens Comments.
  2. Other County Business.
  1. The Court To Consider And Approve The Texas Association Of Counties Health And Employee Benefits Pool (TAC HEBP) Plan For FY2025 For Hopkins County.
  2. The Court To Consider And Approve The 2024-2025 Hopkins County Rural Transportation Maintenance, Rehabilitation And Construction Guidelines For County Roads.
  3. The Court To Make A Matter Of Record The Monthly Reports From County Offices.
  1. The Court To Consider And Approve Budget Amendments And Line Item Transfers.
  2. The Court Will Consider And Act On Payment Of Bills, Revenues And Expenses, Payroll And Financial Statements.
  3. The Court To Consider Approving Grants.
  4. The Court To Consider Accepting Donations.
  5. The Court To Consider Contracts.
  1. i) The Court To Bring Back From The Table Item 9) ii) From The Regular Meeting Of Regarding The First Amendment To The Chapter 381 

      Economic Development Program 

      And Agreement With Bright Arrow Solar, LLC. 

  1. ii) The Court To Consider And Approve The First Amendment To The Chapter 381 Economic Development Program And Agreement With 

      Bright Arrow Solar, LLC.

  1. The Court Will Consider And Act On Personnel Matters.
  2. The Court To Consider Disposal Of Asset Request.
  3. The Court To Approve Resolutions And Proclamations.
  4. The Court To Adjourn.

 

PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES WHO NEED ASSISTANCE WITH ISSUES RELATING TO THE CONTENT OF THIS STATION’S FCC PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE SHOULD CONTACT JUSTICE THORNBURG AT JTHORNBURG@EASTTEXASRADIO.COM OR 903-572-8726 OR P.O. BOX 990, MOUNT PLEASANT, TX, 75456. QUESTIONS OR CONCERNS RELATING TO THE ACCESSIBILITY OF THE FCC’S ONLINE PUBLIC FILE SYSTEM SHOULD BE DIRECTED TO THE FCC AT 888-225-5322, 888-835-5322 (TTY), OR FCCINFO@FCC.GOV.

KALK-FM EEO Report | KSCH-FM EEO Report | KSCN-FM EEO Report | KPLT-FM EEO Report | KPLT-AM EEO Report | KIMP-AM EEO Report | KOYN-FM EEO Report | KBUS-FM EEO Report
KALK-FM Public Inspection File | KSCH-FM Public Inspection File | KSCN-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-AM Public Inspection File | KIMP-AM Public Inspection File | KOYN-FM Public Inspection File | KBUS-FM Public Inspection File
Privacy Policy | Contact Us
© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved