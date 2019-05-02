Hopkins County Commissioner’s Court Agenda Monday 05.06.19

NOTICE OF REGULAR MEETING

TIME: 9:00 A.M.

DATE: Monday, May 6, 2019

PLACE: In The Commissioners’ Courtroom On The First Floor Of The Hopkins County Courthouse Located At

118 Church St., Sulphur Springs, TX.

Invocation Pledge Of Allegiance To The Flag

AMERICAN FLAG: TEXAS FLAG: “Honor The Texas Flag; I Pledge Allegiance To Thee, Texas, One State Under God, One And Indivisible.”

The Following Items Will Be Considered By Commissioners’ Court For Discussion And/Or Action:

The Court May Go Into Executive Session To Discuss Legal And/Or Personnel Matters.

ORDER OF BUSINESS

The Court To Declare A Quorum

Consent Agenda.

i) Approve Previous Meeting Minutes. ii) Approval Of Utility Easements, Burial Of Telephone Cables And Construction Of Water Distribution Facilities: The Court To Consider And Approve A Request From Farmers Electric Cooperative, Inc. To Construct Electrical Power Distribution Facilities Which Will Cross County Road 2342/Spring Creek Circle Which Is Located 1,125 Feet South Of CR 2322 In Precinct 2 Of Hopkins County. The Court To Consider And Approve A Request From Farmers Electric Cooperative, Inc. To Set An Electrical Power Pole In County Right-Of-Way On The South Side Of County Road 4772 Which Is Located, 212 Feet West of CR 4766 In Precinct 4 Of Hopkins County.

The Court To Consider Citizens Comments.

Other County Business.

i) The Court To Consider And Approve The Rural Transportation Maintenance Guidelines For Hopkins County Roads For 2019-2020. ii) The Court To Consider And Approve County Road Standards And Procedures.

iii) The Discuss, Consider, And Adopt Resolution Designating A Management Service Provider For The Texas Hazard Mitigation Assistance Program Application And Project Implementation.

The Court To Consider Approving Budget Amendments And Line Item Transfers.

The Court Will Consider And Act On Payment Of Bills, Revenues And Expenses, Payroll And Financial Statements.

The Court To Consider Approving Grants.

The Court To Consider Accepting Donations.

To Court To Consider Contracts.

i) The Court To Consider And Approve A Contract For Tasers For The Sheriff’s Office. ii) The Court to Consider And Approve Fire Alarm Systems For Hopkins County Buildings.

iii) The Court To Consider And Approve The Proposed Fire Protection Agreement For The Volunteer Fire Departments.

The Court Will Consider And Act On Personnel Matters.

The Court To Consider Disposal Of Asset Request.

The Court To Approve Resolutions And Proclamations.

i) Resolution ~ The State Of Texas House Of Representatives – Hopkins County Fire Department Celebrates 20 Years Of Service. ii) Resolution – The Court To Consider A Request For Approval To Appoint Neal Barker As Member Of The Northeast Texas Rural Rail Transportation District Board Of Directors.