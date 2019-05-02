Hopkins County Commissioner’s Court Agenda Monday 05.06.19

NOTICE OF REGULAR MEETING
TIME: 9:00 A.M.
DATE: Monday, May 6, 2019
PLACE: In The Commissioners’ Courtroom On The First Floor Of The Hopkins County Courthouse Located At
118 Church St., Sulphur Springs, TX.
- Invocation
- Pledge Of Allegiance To The Flag
- AMERICAN FLAG:
- TEXAS FLAG: “Honor The Texas Flag; I Pledge Allegiance To Thee, Texas, One State Under God, One And Indivisible.”
The Following Items Will Be Considered By Commissioners’ Court For Discussion And/Or Action:
The Court May Go Into Executive Session To Discuss Legal And/Or Personnel Matters.
ORDER OF BUSINESS
- The Court To Declare A Quorum
- Consent Agenda.
- i) Approve Previous Meeting Minutes.
- ii) Approval Of Utility Easements, Burial Of Telephone Cables And Construction Of Water Distribution Facilities:
- The Court To Consider And Approve A Request From Farmers Electric Cooperative, Inc. To Construct Electrical Power Distribution Facilities Which Will Cross County Road 2342/Spring Creek Circle Which Is Located 1,125 Feet South Of CR 2322 In Precinct 2 Of Hopkins County.
- The Court To Consider And Approve A Request From Farmers Electric Cooperative, Inc. To Set An Electrical Power Pole In County Right-Of-Way On The South Side Of County Road 4772 Which Is Located, 212 Feet West of CR 4766 In Precinct 4 Of Hopkins County.
- The Court To Consider Citizens Comments.
- Other County Business.
- i) The Court To Consider And Approve The Rural Transportation Maintenance Guidelines For Hopkins County Roads For 2019-2020.
- ii) The Court To Consider And Approve County Road Standards And Procedures.
- iii) The Discuss, Consider, And Adopt Resolution Designating A Management Service Provider For The Texas Hazard Mitigation Assistance Program Application And Project Implementation.
- The Court To Consider Approving Budget Amendments And Line Item Transfers.
- The Court Will Consider And Act On Payment Of Bills, Revenues And Expenses, Payroll And Financial Statements.
- The Court To Consider Approving Grants.
- The Court To Consider Accepting Donations.
- To Court To Consider Contracts.
- i) The Court To Consider And Approve A Contract For Tasers For The Sheriff’s Office.
- ii) The Court to Consider And Approve Fire Alarm Systems For Hopkins County Buildings.
- iii) The Court To Consider And Approve The Proposed Fire Protection Agreement For The Volunteer Fire Departments.
- The Court Will Consider And Act On Personnel Matters.
- The Court To Consider Disposal Of Asset Request.
- The Court To Approve Resolutions And Proclamations.
- i) Resolution ~ The State Of Texas House Of Representatives – Hopkins County Fire Department Celebrates 20 Years Of Service.
- ii) Resolution – The Court To Consider A Request For Approval To Appoint Neal Barker As Member Of The Northeast Texas Rural Rail Transportation District Board Of Directors.
- iii) Proclamation – The Court To Recognize The South Sulphur Volunteer Fire Department.
- The Court To Recess Into Executive Session Pursuant To Section(s) 551.072 Of The Texas Government Code To Discuss Personnel Matter.
- The Court To Reconvene To Open Session To Consider Action, If Any, On Items Discussed In Executive Session.
- The Court To Adjourn.