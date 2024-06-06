Hopkins County Commissioners Court Agenda Monday June 10

NOTICE OF REGULAR MEETING
TIME: 9:00 A.M.
DATE: Monday, June 10, 2024
PLACE: In The Commissioners’ Courtroom On The First Floor Of The Hopkins County Courthouse Located At 118 Church St., Sulphur Springs, TX.
- Invocation
- Pledge Of Allegiance To The Flag
- AMERICAN FLAG:
- TEXAS FLAG: “Honor The Texas Flag; I Pledge Allegiance To Thee, Texas, One State Under God, One And Indivisible.”
The Following Items Will Be Considered By Commissioners’ Court For Discussion And/Or Action:
The Court May Go Into Executive Session To Discuss Legal And/Or Personnel Matters.
ORDER OF BUSINESS
- The Court To Declare A Quorum.
- Consent Agenda.
- Approve Previous Meeting Minutes.
- a) Regular Meeting – 5/29/2024 Work Session – 5/29/2024 Work Session – 5/31/2024 Work Session – 6/3/2024
- ii) Approval Of Utility Easements, Burial Of Telephone Cables And Construction Of Water Distribution Facilities:
- a) The Court To Consider And Approve A Request From Farmers Electric Cooperative To Construct Electrical Power Distribution
Facilities Which Will Cross County Road 4766 At Pole 143298 Which Is 2739 Feet West Of County Road 4767.
- b) The Court To Consider And Approve A Request From Kinetic Solutions, LLC To Bury Telecommunication Lines For A Site Located
At 1134 County Road 3513.
- c) The Court To Consider And Approve A Request From Frontier Communications To Bury Fiber Optic Cable Within The ROW Of Shiloh
Court In Hopkins County Continuing Outside Of The ROW To 205 Shiloh Court.
- The Court To Consider Citizens Comments.
- Other County Business.
- The Court To Declare An Extension Of A Local State Of Disaster For Hopkins County.
- The Court To Make A Matter Of Record Concerning The Proposed Mobile Home Park In Cumby ETJ.
- The Court To Consider And Approve The Final Plat of Daisy Daze RV Park.
- The Court To Consider And Approve Budget Amendments And Line Item Transfers.
- The Court Will Consider And Act On Payment Of Bills, Revenues And Expenses, Payroll And Financial Statements.
- The Court To Consider Approving Grants.
- The Court To Consider Accepting Donations.
- The Court To Consider Contracts.
- The Court Will Consider And Act On Personnel Matters.
- The Court To Consider Disposal Of Asset Request.
- The Court To Approve Resolutions And Proclamations.
- The Court To Adjourn.