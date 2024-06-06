Hopkins County Commissioners Court Agenda Monday June 10

NOTICE OF REGULAR MEETING

TIME: 9:00 A.M.

DATE: Monday, June 10, 2024

PLACE: In The Commissioners’ Courtroom On The First Floor Of The Hopkins County Courthouse Located At 118 Church St., Sulphur Springs, TX.

Invocation Pledge Of Allegiance To The Flag

AMERICAN FLAG: TEXAS FLAG: “Honor The Texas Flag; I Pledge Allegiance To Thee, Texas, One State Under God, One And Indivisible.”

The Following Items Will Be Considered By Commissioners’ Court For Discussion And/Or Action:

The Court May Go Into Executive Session To Discuss Legal And/Or Personnel Matters.

ORDER OF BUSINESS

The Court To Declare A Quorum. Consent Agenda.

Approve Previous Meeting Minutes.

a) Regular Meeting – 5/29/2024 Work Session – 5/29/2024 Work Session – 5/31/2024 Work Session – 6/3/2024 ii) Approval Of Utility Easements, Burial Of Telephone Cables And Construction Of Water Distribution Facilities: a) The Court To Consider And Approve A Request From Farmers Electric Cooperative To Construct Electrical Power Distribution

Facilities Which Will Cross County Road 4766 At Pole 143298 Which Is 2739 Feet West Of County Road 4767.

b) The Court To Consider And Approve A Request From Kinetic Solutions, LLC To Bury Telecommunication Lines For A Site Located

At 1134 County Road 3513.

c) The Court To Consider And Approve A Request From Frontier Communications To Bury Fiber Optic Cable Within The ROW Of Shiloh

Court In Hopkins County Continuing Outside Of The ROW To 205 Shiloh Court.

The Court To Consider Citizens Comments. Other County Business.

The Court To Declare An Extension Of A Local State Of Disaster For Hopkins County. The Court To Make A Matter Of Record Concerning The Proposed Mobile Home Park In Cumby ETJ. The Court To Consider And Approve The Final Plat of Daisy Daze RV Park.