Hopkins County Commissioners Court Agendas 07.15.19

NOTICE OF REGULAR MEETING

TIME: 9:00 A.M.

DATE: Monday, July 15, 2019

PLACE: In The Commissioners’ Courtroom On The First Floor Of The Hopkins County Courthouse Located At

118 Church St., Sulphur Springs, TX.

Invocation Pledge Of Allegiance To The Flag

AMERICAN FLAG: TEXAS FLAG: “Honor The Texas Flag; I Pledge Allegiance To Thee, Texas, One State Under God, One And Indivisible.”

The Following Items Will Be Considered By Commissioners’ Court For Discussion And/Or Action:

The Court May Go Into Executive Session To Discuss Legal And/Or Personnel Matters.

ORDER OF BUSINESS

The Court To Declare A Quorum

Consent Agenda.

i) Approve Previous Meeting Minutes. ii) Approval Of Utility Easements, Burial Of Telephone Cables And Construction Of Water Distribution Facilities: The Court To Consider And Approve A Request From Farmers Electric Cooperative, Inc. To Construct Electrical Power Distribution Facilities Which Will Cross County Road 1131 Which Is Located 308 Feet South Of CR 4120 In Precinct 1 Of Hopkins County. The Court To Consider And Approve A Request From Farmers Electric Cooperative, Inc. To Construct Electrical Power Distribution Facilities Which Will Cross County Road 1116 Which Is Located 535 Feet West Of CR 1117 In Precinct 1 Of Hopkins County.

The Court To Consider Citizens Comments.

Other County Business.

i) The Court To Consider And Approve The Appointment Of Cody Koon, John Holland and Dale Guest To Serve As Directors To The Lake Fork Creek Water Control Improvement District #1. ii) The Court To Consider And Approve A New Contract With Peoples For Internet/Telephone Services For The County.

iii) The Court To Pass A Fund Balance Policy In Accordance With Governmental Accounting Standards Board (GASB).

iv) The Court To Accept A Lease Purchase Financing For Equipment – Mobark Chipper, Kubota Tractor, Diamond Side Boom Mower and F-250 Pickup Truck For Precinct 3 Of Hopkins County. v) The Court To Consider And Approve The Holiday Calendar For 2019-2020.

The Court To Consider Approving Budget Amendments And Line Item Transfers.

The Court Will Consider And Act On Payment Of Bills, Revenues And Expenses, Payroll And Financial Statements.

The Court To Consider Approving Grants.

The Court To Consider Accepting Donations.

To Court To Consider Contracts. i) The Court To Consider And Approve An Interlocal Agreement For E9-1-1 Public Safety Answering Point Service And PSAP Equipment.

The Court Will Consider And Act On Personnel Matters.

The Court To Consider Disposal Of Asset Request.

The Court To Approve Resolutions And Proclamations.

i) The Court To Consider And Approve The Submission Of Multiple Hazard Mitigation Assistance Grant Applications For DR-4416, The Appointment Of The County Judge As The Chief Executive Officer And Authorized Representative To Act In All Matters In Connection With The FEMA Mitigation Grants. ii) The Court To Consider And Approve The Commitment Of The County To Provide The 25% Or More Local Matching Funds To Secure And Complete The FEMA Mitigation Grants For DR-4416.

iii) The Court To Consider Approving The Interlocal Cooperation Agreement Made By And Entered Into Between Hopkins County, Texas (Hereinafter Referred To As “Hopkins”) And Rockwall County, Texas.

iv) The Court To Consider Approving An Interlocal Contract Between Hopkins County And Texas Department Of Motor Vehicle Related To The Issuance Of County Workstation Equipment.

The Court To Adjourn.

TIME: Beginning Immediately After The Regular Hopkins County Commissioners’ Court Meeting

PLACE: Meeting Room Located On The Third Floor Of The Hopkins County Courthouse Located At 118 Church St., Sulphur Springs, TX.

ORDER OF BUSINESS

The Court To Meet With Tom Glosup To Discuss Maintenance Of County Buildings And The Construction Of The Courtroom Annex Adjacent To The Law Enforcement Center.

The Court To Meet With Andy Wright Concerning Tree Trimmers.