Hopkins County Commissioners Court Agendas 10.10.22

The Court To Declare A Quorum.

Consent Agenda.

i) Approve Previous Meeting Minutes. ii) Approval Of Utility Easements, Burial Of Telephone Cables And Construction Of Water Distribution Facilities:

The Court To Consider Citizens Comments.

Other County Business.

i) The Court To Consider And Accept The Bid For 2022 Generator Transfer Switches. ii) The Court To Consider And Approve The Financing Agreement For 4 Tahoes For The Sheriff’s Department To Be Financed Through The American National Leasing Company.

iii) The Court To Consider And Approve The Bid for Asphalt Paving Services.

iv) The Court To Consider And Approve The Purchase of Portland Cement.

The Court To Consider And Approve Budget Amendments And Line Item Transfers.

The Court Will Consider And Act On Payment Of Bills, Revenues And Expenses, Payroll And Financial Statements.

The Court To Consider Approving Grants.

The Court To Consider Accepting Donations.

The Court To Consider Contracts.

i) The Court To Consider And Accept Road Material, Road Oil & Culvert Bids -Annual (12) Month Contract. ii) The Court To Consider & Accept Gas & Diesel Bids -Annual (12) Month Contract.

iii) The Court To Consider And Approve A Memorandum Of Understanding Between The Ark-Tex Council Of Government And Hopkins County For The FY23 Solid Waste Project.

The Court Will Consider And Act On Personnel Matters.

The Court To Consider Disposal Of Asset Request.

The Court To Approve Resolutions And Proclamations.

i) The Court To Proclaim Fire Prevention Week.

The Court To Adjourn.

WORK SESSION

1. The Court To Meet With Marshal Endsley To Discuss The County Fire Department Operations, Review Of

Revenue & Expenditures, Proposed Improvements And Repairs.

2. The Court To Meet With Sheriff Lewis Tatum To Discuss The Sheriff Operations, Review Of Revenue &

Expenditures, Proposed Improvements And Repairs.

3. The Court To Meet With The General Manager Of The Hopkins County Civic Center, To Discuss The Civic

Center Events, Repair And Improvements And A Review Of Revenues And Expenditures.

4. The County Clerk To Discuss With The Court The Final Plat Of Noah Joy Estates.

5. The Court To Discuss Tax Sales.

6. Budget Work Session(s).