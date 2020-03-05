Hopkins County Commissioners Court Agendas for March 9

NOTICE OF REGULAR MEETING
TIME: 9:00 A.M.
DATE: Monday, March 9, 2020
PLACE: In The Commissioners’ Courtroom On The First Floor Of The Hopkins County Courthouse Located At
118 Church St., Sulphur Springs, TX.
- Invocation
- Pledge Of Allegiance To The Flag
- AMERICAN FLAG:
- TEXAS FLAG: “Honor The Texas Flag; I Pledge Allegiance To Thee, Texas, One State Under God, One And Indivisible.”
The Following Items Will Be Considered By Commissioners’ Court For Discussion And/Or Action:
The Court May Go Into Executive Session To Discuss Legal And/Or Personnel Matters.
ORDER OF BUSINESS
- The Court To Declare A Quorum.
- Consent Agenda.
- i) Approve Previous Meeting Minutes.
- a) Work Session – 2/18/2020 Regular Meeting – 2/24/2020 Work Session – 2/24/2020
Work Session – 3/2/2020
- ii) Approval Of Utility Easements, Burial Of Telephone Cables And Construction Of Water Distribution Facilities:
- The Court To Consider And Approve A Request From Farmers Electric Cooperative, Inc. To Construct Electrical Power Distribution Facilities Which Will Cross County Road 4131 Which Is Located 0.75 Miles Southeast Of I-30 Service Road In Precinct 4.
- The Court To Consider And Approve A Request From Farmers Electric Cooperative, Inc. To Construct Electrical Power Distribution Facilities Which Will Cross County Road 3341 Which Is Located 0.3 Miles South Of CR 3625 In Precinct 3.
- The Court To Consider Citizens Comments.
- Other County Business.
- i) The Court To Review The Racial Profiling Report From Norma Colyer, Constable, Pct. 1.
- ii) The Court To Consider And Approve The Appointment Of Dana Sills To The Lakes Regional Community Center Board Of Trustees.
- iii) The Court To Declare An Emergency For Hopkins County Due To Excessive Rains And Flooding To Be Used For Materials And Construction Of County Roads.
- iv) The Court To Consider And Approve A Purchase Through County Membership Sourcewell For A Reclaimer For Precinct 2.
- The Court To Consider Approving Budget Amendments And Line Item Transfers.
- The Court Will Consider And Act On Payment Of Bills, Revenues And Expenses, Payroll And Financial Statements.
- The Court To Consider Approving Grants.
- The Court To Consider Accepting Donations.
- The Court To Consider Contracts.
- The Court Will Consider And Act On Personnel Matters.
- The Court To Consider Disposal Of Asset Request.
- The Court To Approve Resolutions And Proclamations.
- The Court To Adjourn.
NOTICE OF WORK SESSION(S)
DATE: Monday, March 9, 2020
TIME: Beginning Immediately After The Regular Hopkins County Commissioners’ Court Session
PLACE: Meeting Room Located On The Third Floor Of The Hopkins County Courthouse Located At 118 Church St., Sulphur Springs, TX.
ORDER OF BUSINESS
- The Court To Meet With Tom Glosup To Discuss Maintenance Of County Buildings And The Construction Of The Courtroom Annex Adjacent To The Law Enforcement Center.
- The Court To Meet With Chief Endsley To Discuss The County Fire Department Operations, Review Of Revenue & Expenditures, Proposed Improvements And Repairs.
- The Court To Meet With Sheriff Lewis Tatum To Discuss The Sheriff Operations, Review Of Revenue & Expenditures, Proposed Improvements And Repairs.
- Budget Work Session(s).
NOTICE OF WORK SESSION(S)
DATE: Monday, March 16, 2020
TIME: 6:30 P.M.
PLACE: Training Room At The Hopkins County Fire Station Intermodal Facility Located At
1286 Texas Street, Sulphur Springs, TX.
ORDER OF BUSINESS
- The Court To Meet With Hopkins County Volunteer Firemen.
- Budget Work Session(s).