Hopkins County Commissioners Court Agendas for March 9

NOTICE OF REGULAR MEETING

TIME: 9:00 A.M.

DATE: Monday, March 9, 2020

PLACE: In The Commissioners’ Courtroom On The First Floor Of The Hopkins County Courthouse Located At

118 Church St., Sulphur Springs, TX.

Invocation Pledge Of Allegiance To The Flag

AMERICAN FLAG: TEXAS FLAG: “Honor The Texas Flag; I Pledge Allegiance To Thee, Texas, One State Under God, One And Indivisible.”

The Following Items Will Be Considered By Commissioners’ Court For Discussion And/Or Action:

The Court May Go Into Executive Session To Discuss Legal And/Or Personnel Matters.

ORDER OF BUSINESS

The Court To Declare A Quorum.

Consent Agenda.

i) Approve Previous Meeting Minutes. a) Work Session – 2/18/2020 Regular Meeting – 2/24/2020 Work Session – 2/24/2020

Work Session – 3/2/2020

ii) Approval Of Utility Easements, Burial Of Telephone Cables And Construction Of Water Distribution Facilities: The Court To Consider And Approve A Request From Farmers Electric Cooperative, Inc. To Construct Electrical Power Distribution Facilities Which Will Cross County Road 4131 Which Is Located 0.75 Miles Southeast Of I-30 Service Road In Precinct 4. The Court To Consider And Approve A Request From Farmers Electric Cooperative, Inc. To Construct Electrical Power Distribution Facilities Which Will Cross County Road 3341 Which Is Located 0.3 Miles South Of CR 3625 In Precinct 3.

The Court To Consider Citizens Comments.

Other County Business.

i) The Court To Review The Racial Profiling Report From Norma Colyer, Constable, Pct. 1. ii) The Court To Consider And Approve The Appointment Of Dana Sills To The Lakes Regional Community Center Board Of Trustees.

iii) The Court To Declare An Emergency For Hopkins County Due To Excessive Rains And Flooding To Be Used For Materials And Construction Of County Roads.

iv) The Court To Consider And Approve A Purchase Through County Membership Sourcewell For A Reclaimer For Precinct 2.

The Court To Consider Approving Budget Amendments And Line Item Transfers.

The Court Will Consider And Act On Payment Of Bills, Revenues And Expenses, Payroll And Financial Statements.

The Court To Consider Approving Grants.

The Court To Consider Accepting Donations.

The Court To Consider Contracts.

The Court Will Consider And Act On Personnel Matters.

The Court To Consider Disposal Of Asset Request.

The Court To Approve Resolutions And Proclamations.

The Court To Adjourn.

NOTICE OF WORK SESSION(S)

DATE: Monday, March 9, 2020

TIME: Beginning Immediately After The Regular Hopkins County Commissioners’ Court Session

PLACE: Meeting Room Located On The Third Floor Of The Hopkins County Courthouse Located At 118 Church St., Sulphur Springs, TX.

ORDER OF BUSINESS

The Court To Meet With Tom Glosup To Discuss Maintenance Of County Buildings And The Construction Of The Courtroom Annex Adjacent To The Law Enforcement Center.

The Court To Meet With Chief Endsley To Discuss The County Fire Department Operations, Review Of Revenue & Expenditures, Proposed Improvements And Repairs.

The Court To Meet With Sheriff Lewis Tatum To Discuss The Sheriff Operations, Review Of Revenue & Expenditures, Proposed Improvements And Repairs.

Budget Work Session(s).

NOTICE OF WORK SESSION(S)

DATE: Monday, March 16, 2020

TIME: 6:30 P.M.

PLACE: Training Room At The Hopkins County Fire Station Intermodal Facility Located At

1286 Texas Street, Sulphur Springs, TX.

ORDER OF BUSINESS

The Court To Meet With Hopkins County Volunteer Firemen.