Hopkins County Commissioners Court Agendas for Meeting and Work Session 05.27

TIME:                   9:00 A.M.

DATE:                   Tuesday, May 27, 2025

PLACE:                In The Commissioners’ Courtroom On The First Floor Of The Hopkins County Courthouse Located At

                                118 Church St., Sulphur Springs, TX.                       

  1. Invocation
  2. Pledge Of Allegiance To The Flag

 

  1. AMERICAN FLAG:
  2. TEXAS FLAG: “Honor The Texas Flag; I Pledge Allegiance To Thee, Texas, One State Under God, One And Indivisible.”

 

The Following Items Will Be Considered By Commissioners’ Court For Discussion And/Or Action:

The Court May Go Into Executive Session To Discuss Legal And/Or Personnel Matters.

 

ORDER OF BUSINESS

 

  • The Court To Declare A Quorum.
  • Consent Agenda.
  1. i) Approve Previous Meeting Minutes.
  2. Regular Meeting – 5/13/2025 Work Session – 5/12/2025          Work Session – 5/13/2025
  3. ii) Approval Of Utility Easements, Burial Of Telephone Cables And Construction Of Water Distribution Facilities:
  4. The Court To Consider And Approve A Request From Oncor To Relocate Electrical Facilities Located Along CR 4586.

– Commissioner Joe Price

  1. The Court To Consider And Approve A Request From Oncor To Relocate Electrical Facilities Located Along CR 4724.

– Commissioner Joe Price

  • The Court To Consider Citizens Comments.
  • Other County Business.
  1. i) The Court To Recognize Tax Assessor-Collector Chasity Campbell For Successfully Completing 36 Hours Of Educational Trainin
  2. ii) The Court To Consider And Approve The Final Plat Of Patrick Addition. – Steve Hudson, Consultant
  • iii) The Court To Consider And Approve The Final Plat Of Sycamore East Addition. – Steve Hudson, Consultant
  1. iv) The Court To Consider And Approve The Final Plat Of Jennings Acres Addition. – Steve Hudson, Consultant
  2. v) The Court To Consider And Approve The Final Plat Of Woodland Acres. – Steve Hudson, Consultant
  3. vi) The Court To Consider And Approve The Final Plat Of Carpenter Corner Addition. – Steve Hudson, Consultant
  • vii) The Court To Consider And Approve The Preliminary Plat Of Wildcat Farms. – Steve Hudson, Consultant
  • viii) The Court To Consider And Approve The Preliminary Plat Of The Dike Addition. – Steve Hudson, Consultant
  1. ix) The Court To Make A Matter Of Record The Monthly Report From The County Offices For April 2025. – Judge Robert Newsom
  • The Court To Consider And Approve Budget Amendments And Line Item Transfers.
  • The Court Will Consider And Act On Payment Of Bills, Revenues And Expenses, Payroll And Financial Statements.
  • The Court To Consider Approving Grants.
  • The Court To Consider Accepting Donations.
  • The Court To Consider Contracts.
  • The Court Will Consider And Act On Personnel Matters.
  • The Court To Consider Disposal Of Asset Request.
  • The Court To Approve Resolutions And Proclamations.
  • The Court To Adjourn.

NOTICE OF WORK SESSION(S)

 TIME:      Immediately Following The Regular Hopkins County Commissioners’ Court Session

PLACE:   Meeting Room Located On The Third Floor Of The Hopkins County Courthouse Located At 118 Church St., Sulphur Springs, TX.

ORDER OF BUSINESS

 

  1. The Court To Meet With Vested Networks.
  2. The Court To Meet With Marshal Endsley To Discuss The County Fire Department Operations, Review Of Revenue & Expenditures, Proposed Improvements And Repairs.

 

  1. The Court To Meet With Sheriff Lewis Tatum To Discuss The Sheriff Operations, Review Of Revenue & Expenditures, Proposed Improvements And Repairs.

 

  1. The Court To Meet With The General Manager Of The Hopkins County Civic Center, To Discuss The Civic Center Events, Repair And Improvements And Review Of Revenues And Expenditures.

 

  1. The Court To Meet With The Environmental Inspector To Discuss Environmental Concerns.

 

  1. The Court To Discuss The Preliminary Plat Of Sycamore Hill Addition.

 

  1. Budget Work Session(s).

 

