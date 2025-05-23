Hopkins County Commissioners Court Agendas for Meeting and Work Session 05.27

TIME: 9:00 A.M.
DATE: Tuesday, May 27, 2025
PLACE: In The Commissioners’ Courtroom On The First Floor Of The Hopkins County Courthouse Located At
118 Church St., Sulphur Springs, TX.
- Invocation
- Pledge Of Allegiance To The Flag
- AMERICAN FLAG:
- TEXAS FLAG: “Honor The Texas Flag; I Pledge Allegiance To Thee, Texas, One State Under God, One And Indivisible.”
The Following Items Will Be Considered By Commissioners’ Court For Discussion And/Or Action:
The Court May Go Into Executive Session To Discuss Legal And/Or Personnel Matters.
ORDER OF BUSINESS
- The Court To Declare A Quorum.
- Consent Agenda.
- i) Approve Previous Meeting Minutes.
- Regular Meeting – 5/13/2025 Work Session – 5/12/2025 Work Session – 5/13/2025
- ii) Approval Of Utility Easements, Burial Of Telephone Cables And Construction Of Water Distribution Facilities:
- The Court To Consider And Approve A Request From Oncor To Relocate Electrical Facilities Located Along CR 4586.
– Commissioner Joe Price
- The Court To Consider And Approve A Request From Oncor To Relocate Electrical Facilities Located Along CR 4724.
– Commissioner Joe Price
- The Court To Consider Citizens Comments.
- Other County Business.
- i) The Court To Recognize Tax Assessor-Collector Chasity Campbell For Successfully Completing 36 Hours Of Educational Trainin
- ii) The Court To Consider And Approve The Final Plat Of Patrick Addition. – Steve Hudson, Consultant
- iii) The Court To Consider And Approve The Final Plat Of Sycamore East Addition. – Steve Hudson, Consultant
- iv) The Court To Consider And Approve The Final Plat Of Jennings Acres Addition. – Steve Hudson, Consultant
- v) The Court To Consider And Approve The Final Plat Of Woodland Acres. – Steve Hudson, Consultant
- vi) The Court To Consider And Approve The Final Plat Of Carpenter Corner Addition. – Steve Hudson, Consultant
- vii) The Court To Consider And Approve The Preliminary Plat Of Wildcat Farms. – Steve Hudson, Consultant
- viii) The Court To Consider And Approve The Preliminary Plat Of The Dike Addition. – Steve Hudson, Consultant
- ix) The Court To Make A Matter Of Record The Monthly Report From The County Offices For April 2025. – Judge Robert Newsom
- The Court To Consider And Approve Budget Amendments And Line Item Transfers.
- The Court Will Consider And Act On Payment Of Bills, Revenues And Expenses, Payroll And Financial Statements.
- The Court To Consider Approving Grants.
- The Court To Consider Accepting Donations.
- The Court To Consider Contracts.
- The Court Will Consider And Act On Personnel Matters.
- The Court To Consider Disposal Of Asset Request.
- The Court To Approve Resolutions And Proclamations.
- The Court To Adjourn.
NOTICE OF WORK SESSION(S)
TIME: Immediately Following The Regular Hopkins County Commissioners’ Court Session
PLACE: Meeting Room Located On The Third Floor Of The Hopkins County Courthouse Located At 118 Church St., Sulphur Springs, TX.
ORDER OF BUSINESS
- The Court To Meet With Vested Networks.
- The Court To Meet With Marshal Endsley To Discuss The County Fire Department Operations, Review Of Revenue & Expenditures, Proposed Improvements And Repairs.
- The Court To Meet With Sheriff Lewis Tatum To Discuss The Sheriff Operations, Review Of Revenue & Expenditures, Proposed Improvements And Repairs.
- The Court To Meet With The General Manager Of The Hopkins County Civic Center, To Discuss The Civic Center Events, Repair And Improvements And Review Of Revenues And Expenditures.
- The Court To Meet With The Environmental Inspector To Discuss Environmental Concerns.
- The Court To Discuss The Preliminary Plat Of Sycamore Hill Addition.
- Budget Work Session(s).