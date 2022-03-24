Hopkins County Commissioners Court Agendas for Monday March 28

NOTICE OF REGULAR MEETING
TIME: 9:00 A.M.
DATE: Monday, March 28, 2022
PLACE: In The Commissioners’ Courtroom On The First Floor Of The Hopkins County Courthouse Located At
118 Church St., Sulphur Springs, TX.
- Invocation
- Pledge Of Allegiance To The Flag
- AMERICAN FLAG:
- TEXAS FLAG: “Honor The Texas Flag; I Pledge Allegiance To Thee, Texas, One State Under God, One And Indivisible.”
The Following Items Will Be Considered By Commissioners’ Court For Discussion And/Or Action:
The Court May Go Into Executive Session To Discuss Legal And/Or Personnel Matters.
ORDER OF BUSINESS
- The Court To Declare A Quorum.
- Consent Agenda.
- i) Approve Previous Meeting Minutes.
- ii) Approval Of Utility Easements, Burial Of Telephone Cables And Construction Of Water Distribution Facilities:
- a) The Court To Consider And Approve A Request From Spectrum/Charter To Construct And Placement Of Meter Base Pole Or Ground Mount Meter Base On County Road 3525 Which Is Located In Precinct 3.
- The Court To Consider Citizens Comments.
- Other County Business.
- i) The Court To Honor Dr. Balkcom For His Service To Hopkins County.
- ii) The Court To Appoint Dr. Darrell Pierce As The Local Health Authority For Hopkins County.
- iii) The County Extension Agent(s) To Report On The Activities Of The Agri-Life Extension Office.
- iv) The Court To Consider Acting On Bids For (6) Six New 2021-2022 Model ½ Ton Pick-up Trucks For Hopkins County.
- v) The Court To Consider And Approve Bids For A Used John Deere 324L For Hopkins County Precinct 4.
- vi) The Court To Make A Matter Of Record A Letter From Commissioner Price Concerning Land Division Located In Precinct 4.
- vii) The Court To Make A Matter Of Record The Reports From The County Offices.
- The Court To Consider And Approve Budget Amendments And Line Item Transfers.
- The Court Will Consider And Act On Payment Of Bills, Revenues And Expenses, Payroll And Financial Statements.
- The Court To Consider Approving Grants.
- The Court To Consider Accepting Donations.
- The Court To Consider Contracts.
- i) The Court To Consider And Approve The Construction Contract With Sedalco To Build The New Trusty Facility.
- ii) The Court To Consider And Approve The 381 Agreement With D6, Inc.
- iii) The Court To Consider And Approve The Lexis Nexis Contract For Legal Research.
- The Court Will Consider And Act On Personnel Matters.
- The Court To Consider Disposal Of Asset Request.
- The Court To Approve Resolutions And Proclamations.
- The Court To Adjourn.
NOTICE OF WORK SESSION(S)
DATE: Monday, March 28, 2022
TIME: Beginning Immediately Following The Regular Hopkins County Commissioners’ Court Session
PLACE: Meeting Room Located On The Third Floor Of The Hopkins County Courthouse Located At 118 Church St., Sulphur Springs, TX.
ORDER OF BUSINESS
- The Court To Meet With Marshal Endsley To Discuss The County Fire Department Operations, Review Of Revenue & Expenditures, Proposed Improvements And Repairs.
- The Court To Meet With Sheriff Lewis Tatum To Discuss The Sheriff Operations, Review Of Revenue & Expenditures, Proposed Improvements And Repairs.
- The Court To Meet With The General Manager Of The Hopkins County Civic Center, To Discuss The Civic Center Events, Repair And Improvements And A Review Of Revenues And Expenditures.
- The Court To Meet With The Environmental Inspector To Discuss Environmental Concerns.
- Budget Work Session(s).