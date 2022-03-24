Hopkins County Commissioners Court Agendas for Monday March 28

NOTICE OF REGULAR MEETING

TIME: 9:00 A.M.

DATE: Monday, March 28, 2022

PLACE: In The Commissioners’ Courtroom On The First Floor Of The Hopkins County Courthouse Located At

118 Church St., Sulphur Springs, TX.

Invocation Pledge Of Allegiance To The Flag

AMERICAN FLAG: TEXAS FLAG: “Honor The Texas Flag; I Pledge Allegiance To Thee, Texas, One State Under God, One And Indivisible.”

The Following Items Will Be Considered By Commissioners’ Court For Discussion And/Or Action:

The Court May Go Into Executive Session To Discuss Legal And/Or Personnel Matters.

ORDER OF BUSINESS

The Court To Declare A Quorum.

Consent Agenda.

i) Approve Previous Meeting Minutes. ii) Approval Of Utility Easements, Burial Of Telephone Cables And Construction Of Water Distribution Facilities: a) The Court To Consider And Approve A Request From Spectrum/Charter To Construct And Placement Of Meter Base Pole Or Ground Mount Meter Base On County Road 3525 Which Is Located In Precinct 3.

The Court To Consider Citizens Comments.

Other County Business.

i) The Court To Honor Dr. Balkcom For His Service To Hopkins County. ii) The Court To Appoint Dr. Darrell Pierce As The Local Health Authority For Hopkins County.

iii) The County Extension Agent(s) To Report On The Activities Of The Agri-Life Extension Office.

iv) The Court To Consider Acting On Bids For (6) Six New 2021-2022 Model ½ Ton Pick-up Trucks For Hopkins County. v) The Court To Consider And Approve Bids For A Used John Deere 324L For Hopkins County Precinct 4. vi) The Court To Make A Matter Of Record A Letter From Commissioner Price Concerning Land Division Located In Precinct 4.

vii) The Court To Make A Matter Of Record The Reports From The County Offices.

The Court To Consider And Approve Budget Amendments And Line Item Transfers.

The Court Will Consider And Act On Payment Of Bills, Revenues And Expenses, Payroll And Financial Statements.

The Court To Consider Approving Grants.

The Court To Consider Accepting Donations.

The Court To Consider Contracts.

i) The Court To Consider And Approve The Construction Contract With Sedalco To Build The New Trusty Facility. ii) The Court To Consider And Approve The 381 Agreement With D6, Inc.

iii) The Court To Consider And Approve The Lexis Nexis Contract For Legal Research.

The Court Will Consider And Act On Personnel Matters.

The Court To Consider Disposal Of Asset Request.

The Court To Approve Resolutions And Proclamations.

The Court To Adjourn.

NOTICE OF WORK SESSION(S)

DATE: Monday, March 28, 2022

TIME: Beginning Immediately Following The Regular Hopkins County Commissioners’ Court Session

PLACE: Meeting Room Located On The Third Floor Of The Hopkins County Courthouse Located At 118 Church St., Sulphur Springs, TX.

ORDER OF BUSINESS

The Court To Meet With Marshal Endsley To Discuss The County Fire Department Operations, Review Of Revenue & Expenditures, Proposed Improvements And Repairs.

The Court To Meet With Sheriff Lewis Tatum To Discuss The Sheriff Operations, Review Of Revenue & Expenditures, Proposed Improvements And Repairs.

The Court To Meet With The General Manager Of The Hopkins County Civic Center, To Discuss The Civic Center Events, Repair And Improvements And A Review Of Revenues And Expenditures.

The Court To Meet With The Environmental Inspector To Discuss Environmental Concerns.