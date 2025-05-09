Hopkins County Commissioners Court Agendas For Regular Meeting and Work Session 05.13

NOTICE OF REGULAR MEETING

TIME: 9:00 A.M.

DATE: Tuesday, May 13, 2025

PLACE: In The Commissioners’ Courtroom On The First Floor Of The Hopkins County Courthouse Located At

118 Church St., Sulphur Springs, TX.

Invocation Pledge Of Allegiance To The Flag

AMERICAN FLAG: TEXAS FLAG: “Honor The Texas Flag; I Pledge Allegiance To Thee, Texas, One State Under God, One And Indivisible.”

The Following Items Will Be Considered By Commissioners’ Court For Discussion And/Or Action:

The Court May Go Into Executive Session To Discuss Legal And/Or Personnel Matters.

ORDER OF BUSINESS

The Court To Declare A Quorum. Consent Agenda.

Approve Previous Meeting Minutes.

ii) Approval Of Utility Easements, Burial Of Telephone Cables And Construction Of Water Distribution Facilities:

The Court To Consider And Approve A Request From Farmers Electric Cooperative To Construct Electrical Power Distribution

Facilities Which Will Cross County Roads 1195 And 2333. – County Judge Robert Newsom, Commissioner Greg Anglin

The Court To Consider And Approve A Request From Kinetic Solutions, LLC To Relocate Damaged Cable Located At 4379 County Road 4774. – Commissioner Wesley Miller, Commissioner Joe Price

The Court To Consider Citizens Comments. Other County Business.

The Court To Consider And Approve A Chapter 381 Economic Development Program And Agreement With Hopkins County, Texas And Liberty Industries. – Economic Development Cooperation Executive Director Chris Brown The Court To Consider And Approve A County Depository For The Public Funds Of Hopkins County. – Auditor Shannah Aulsbrook The Court To Make A Matter Of Record The SART Report Pursuant Local Government Code Section 351.257. – Judge Robert Newsom The Court To Consider And Approve Plat. – Consultant Steve Hudson The Court To Consider And Approve The Appointment Of Jonathan Diggs To The Local Workforce Development Board.

– County Judge Robert Newsom

The Court To Consider And Approve Budget Amendments And Line Item Transfers. The Court Will Consider And Act On Payment Of Bills, Revenues And Expenses, Payroll And Financial Statements. The Court To Consider Approving Grants. The Court To Consider Accepting Donations. The Court To Consider Contracts.

The Court To Make A Matter Of Record The Service Agreement Between OAG SAVNS And SylogistGov, Inc,

– Auditor Shannah Aulsbrook

The Court Will Consider And Act On Personnel Matters. The Court To Consider Disposal Of Asset Request.

The Court To Consider And Approve The Disposal Of A Freightliner Ambulance, A Ford Expedition And A Chevy Tahoe By The Hopkins County Fire Department. – Marshal Andy Endsley

The Court To Approve Resolutions And Proclamations. The Court To Adjourn.

NOTICE OF WORK SESSION(S)

TIME: Immediately Following The Regular Hopkins County Commissioners’ Court Session

PLACE: Meeting Room Located On The Third Floor Of The Hopkins County Courthouse Located At 118 Church St., Sulphur Springs, TX.

ORDER OF BUSINESS

The Court To Meet With Marshal Endsley To Discuss The County Fire Department Operations, Review Of Revenue & Expenditures, Proposed Improvements And Repairs.

The Court To Meet With Sheriff Lewis Tatum To Discuss The Sheriff Operations, Review Of Revenue & Expenditures, Proposed Improvements And Repairs.

The Court To Meet With Beth Wisenbaker.