Hopkins County Commissioners Court Agendas For Regular Meeting and Work Session 05.13

NOTICE OF REGULAR MEETING
TIME: 9:00 A.M.
DATE: Tuesday, May 13, 2025
PLACE: In The Commissioners’ Courtroom On The First Floor Of The Hopkins County Courthouse Located At
118 Church St., Sulphur Springs, TX.
- Invocation
- Pledge Of Allegiance To The Flag
- AMERICAN FLAG:
- TEXAS FLAG: “Honor The Texas Flag; I Pledge Allegiance To Thee, Texas, One State Under God, One And Indivisible.”
The Following Items Will Be Considered By Commissioners’ Court For Discussion And/Or Action:
The Court May Go Into Executive Session To Discuss Legal And/Or Personnel Matters.
ORDER OF BUSINESS
- The Court To Declare A Quorum.
- Consent Agenda.
- Approve Previous Meeting Minutes.
- ii) Approval Of Utility Easements, Burial Of Telephone Cables And Construction Of Water Distribution Facilities:
- The Court To Consider And Approve A Request From Farmers Electric Cooperative To Construct Electrical Power Distribution
Facilities Which Will Cross County Roads 1195 And 2333. – County Judge Robert Newsom, Commissioner Greg Anglin
- The Court To Consider And Approve A Request From Kinetic Solutions, LLC To Relocate Damaged Cable Located At 4379 County Road 4774. – Commissioner Wesley Miller, Commissioner Joe Price
- The Court To Consider Citizens Comments.
- Other County Business.
- The Court To Consider And Approve A Chapter 381 Economic Development Program And Agreement With Hopkins County, Texas And Liberty Industries. – Economic Development Cooperation Executive Director Chris Brown
- The Court To Consider And Approve A County Depository For The Public Funds Of Hopkins County. – Auditor Shannah Aulsbrook
- The Court To Make A Matter Of Record The SART Report Pursuant Local Government Code Section 351.257. – Judge Robert Newsom
- The Court To Consider And Approve Plat. – Consultant Steve Hudson
- The Court To Consider And Approve The Appointment Of Jonathan Diggs To The Local Workforce Development Board.
– County Judge Robert Newsom
- The Court To Consider And Approve Budget Amendments And Line Item Transfers.
- The Court Will Consider And Act On Payment Of Bills, Revenues And Expenses, Payroll And Financial Statements.
- The Court To Consider Approving Grants.
- The Court To Consider Accepting Donations.
- The Court To Consider Contracts.
- The Court To Make A Matter Of Record The Service Agreement Between OAG SAVNS And SylogistGov, Inc,
– Auditor Shannah Aulsbrook
- The Court Will Consider And Act On Personnel Matters.
- The Court To Consider Disposal Of Asset Request.
- The Court To Consider And Approve The Disposal Of A Freightliner Ambulance, A Ford Expedition And A Chevy Tahoe By The Hopkins County Fire Department. – Marshal Andy Endsley
- The Court To Approve Resolutions And Proclamations.
- The Court To Adjourn.
NOTICE OF WORK SESSION(S)
TIME: Immediately Following The Regular Hopkins County Commissioners’ Court Session
PLACE: Meeting Room Located On The Third Floor Of The Hopkins County Courthouse Located At 118 Church St., Sulphur Springs, TX.
ORDER OF BUSINESS
- The Court To Meet With Marshal Endsley To Discuss The County Fire Department Operations, Review Of Revenue & Expenditures, Proposed Improvements And Repairs.
- The Court To Meet With Sheriff Lewis Tatum To Discuss The Sheriff Operations, Review Of Revenue & Expenditures, Proposed Improvements And Repairs.
- The Court To Meet With Beth Wisenbaker.
- Budget Work Session(s).