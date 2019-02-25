Hopkins County Commissioners Court and Work Session

TIME: 9:00 A.M.

DATE: Monday, February 25, 2019

PLACE: In The Commissioners’ Courtroom On The First Floor Of The Hopkins County Courthouse Located At

118 Church St., Sulphur Springs, TX.

Invocation Pledge Of Allegiance To The Flag

AMERICAN FLAG: TEXAS FLAG: “Honor The Texas Flag; I Pledge Allegiance To Thee, Texas, One State Under God, One And Indivisible.”

The Following Items Will Be Considered By Commissioners’ Court For Discussion And/Or Action:

The Court May Go Into Executive Session To Discuss Legal And/Or Personnel Matters.

ORDER OF BUSINESS

The Court To Declare A Quorum

Consent Agenda.

i) Approve Previous Meeting Minutes. a) Regular Meeting – 2-11-19 Work Session – 2-11-19 Work Session – 2-18-19 ii) Approval Of Utility Easements, Burial Of Telephone Cables And Construction Of Water Distribution Facilities: The Court To Consider And Approve A Request From North Hopkins Water Supply Corporation To Install A Road Bore

On County Road 4766, Located In Precinct 4.

The Court To Consider And Approve A Request From North Hopkins Water Supply Corporation To Install A Road Bore On County Road 4779, Located In Precinct 4.

The Court To Consider Citizens Comments.

Other County Business.

i) The Court To Consider Acting On Bids For The Sale Of A Baldwin Piano Located In The Hopkins County Courthouse. ii) The Court To Consider And Approve Appointments For The 2019-2020 Term Of Service For The Hopkins County Historical Commission.

iii) The Court To Acknowledge Judge Bradley Cummings Of Precinct 2 Justice of Peace For Successfully Completing The 20 Hour Justice Of The Peace Seminar Held January 27, 2019 – January 30, 2019.

The Court To Consider Approving Budget Amendments And Line Item Transfers.

The Court Will Consider And Act On Payment Of Bills, Revenues And Expenses, Payroll And Financial Statements.

The Court To Consider Approving Grants.

The Court To Consider Accepting Donations.

The Court To Consider Contracts.

The Court Will Consider And Act On Personnel Matters.

The Court To Consider Disposal Of Asset Request.

The Court To Approve Resolutions And Proclamations.

i) Proclamation – The Court To Recognize Como Volunteer Fire Department

The Court To Recess Into Executive Session Pursuant To Section 551.087 Of The Texas Government Code To Discuss An Economic Development Matter.

The Court To Reconvene To Open Session To Consider Action, If Any, On Items Discussed In Executive Session.

The Court To Adjourn.

NOTICE OF WORK SESSION(S)

TIME: Beginning Immediately After The Regular Hopkins County Commissioners’ Court Meeting

PLACE: Meeting Room Located On The Third Floor Of The Hopkins County Courthouse Located At 118 Church St., Sulphur Springs, TX.

ORDER OF BUSINESS

The Court To Meet With Tom Glosup To Discuss Maintenance Of County Buildings And The Construction Of The Courtroom Annex Adjacent To The Law Enforcement Center.

The Court To Meet With The General Manager Of The Hopkins County Civic Center, To Discuss The Civic Center Events, Repair And Improvements And A Review Of Revenues And Expenditures.

The Court To Meet To Discuss Environmental Concerns.