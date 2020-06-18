Hopkins County Commissioners Court Meeting 06.22.20

9:00 A.M.

In The Commissioners' Courtroom On The First Floor Of The Hopkins County Courthouse Located At

118 Church St., Sulphur Springs, TX.

The Following Items Will Be Considered By Commissioners’ Court For Discussion And/Or Action:

Consent Agenda.

i) Approve Previous Meeting Minutes. a) Regular Meeting – 5/26/2020 Work Session – 5/26/2020 Regular Meeting – 6/8/2020 Work Session – 6/8/2020 ii) Approval Of Utility Easements, Burial Of Telephone Cables And Construction Of Water Distribution Facilities: The Court To Consider And Approve A Request From Farmers Electric Cooperative, Inc. To Construct Electrical Power Distribution Facilities Which Will Cross County Road 2322 Which Is Located North Of Spring Creek Cir At Pole #063007 In Precinct 2. The Court To Consider And Approve A Request From Farmers Electric Cooperative, Inc. To Construct Electrical Power Distribution Facilities Which Will Cross County Road 3338 Which Is Located 784 Feet East Of County Road 3341 In Precinct 3. The Court To Consider And Approve A Request From North Hopkins Water Supply Corporation To Place An Extension Of Approximately 2,600 Feet Of 2-inch Water Line On The West Side Of CR 3504 West Of CR 3511 To Include 3 Creek Bores. The Court To Consider And Approve A Request From Farmers Electric Cooperative, Inc. To Construct Electrical Power Distribution Facilities Which Will Cross County Road 1159 Which Is Located 172 Feet North Of FM 1567 In Precinct 1.

The Court To Consider Citizens Comments.

Other County Business.

i) The Court To Consider And Approve The Purchase Of A Back Hoe For Precinct 1 Under The Buyboard Contract Quote From Asco Equipment. ii) The Court To Consider And Approve The Lease Purchase Agreement For Financing For The Backhoe For Pct 1.

iii) The Court To Consider And Approve The Reappointment Of Andy Endsley As Fire Chief And Emergency Management Coordinator For Hopkins County.

iv) The Court To Consider And Approve The Reappointment Of Mike Matthews As Fire Marshall And The Appointment As Assistant Emergency Management Coordinator For Hopkins County. v) The Court To Consider And Approve The Appointment Of Kristy Springfield As Deputy Emergency Management Coordinator And Designated Representative/Inspector For Hopkins County. vi) The Court To Review The Monthly Report From County Offices.

The Court To Consider Approving Budget Amendments And Line Item Transfers.

The Court Will Consider And Act On Payment Of Bills, Revenues And Expenses, Payroll And Financial Statements.

The Court To Consider Approving Grants.

The Court To Consider Accepting Donations.

The Court To Consider Contracts.

i) The Court To Consider And Approve The Security Proposal With Firetrol Protection Systems For The Hopkins County Courthouse. ii) The Court To Consider And Approve The Security Proposal With Firetrol Protection Systems For The Hopkins County Civic Center.

iii) The Court To Consider And Approve The Security Proposal With Firetrol Protection Systems For The Hopkins County Fire Station.

iv) The Court To Consider And Approve The Security Proposal With Firetrol Protection Systems For The Hopkins County Record Building/County Clerk Office. v) The Court To Consider And Approve The Agreement With Pyrotecnico Fireworks, Inc. vi) The Court To Consider And Approve An Interlocal Agreement With Franklin County.