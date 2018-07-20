Hopkins County Commissioner’s Court Meeting 07.23.18

TIME: 9:00 A.M.
DATE: Monday, July 23, 2018
PLACE: In The Commissioners’ Courtroom On The First Floor Of The Hopkins County Courthouse Located At
118 Church St., Sulphur Springs, TX.
- Invocation
- Pledge Of Allegiance To The Flag
- AMERICAN FLAG:
- TEXAS FLAG: “Honor The Texas Flag; I Pledge Allegiance To Thee, Texas, One State Under God, One And Indivisible.”
The Following Items Will Be Considered By Commissioners’ Court For Discussion And/Or Action:
The Court May Go Into Executive Session To Discuss Legal And/Or Personnel Matters.
ORDER OF BUSINESS
- The Court To Declare A Quorum
- Consent Agenda.
- i) Approve Previous Meeting Minutes.
- a) Regular Meeting – 7-9-18 Work Session – 7-9-2018 Work Session (VFD) – 7-9-2018
Work Session – 7-10-2018 Work Session – 7-11-2018 Work Session – 7-12-2018 Work Session 7-13-2018
- ii) Approval Of Utility Easements, Burial Of Telephone Cables And Construction Of Water Distribution Facilities:
- a) The Court To Consider Approving A Request From Farmers Electric Cooperative, Inc. To Construct Electrical Power Distribution Facilities Across County Road 1112, Which Is Located, 417 Feet West Of FM 2653 In Hopkins County, Texas.
- The Court To Consider Citizens Comments.
- Other County Business.
- i) The Court To Consider Approving An Irrevocable Letter Of Credit Number 100099 for Kim Moore For The High Point Estates Subdivision.
- ii) The Court To Consider And Accept Bids For Roof Renovation For Hopkins County Civic Center Located At 1200 Houston Street And Courthouse Annex At 1800 Main Street.
- iii) Congressman John Ratcliffe To Honor Officer Jarred Friddle.
- iv) The Court To Review The Monthly Report From County Offices.
- The Court To Consider Approving Budget Amendments And Line Item Transfers.
- The Court Will Consider And Act On Payment Of Bills, Revenues And Expenses, Payroll And Financial Statements.
- The Court To Consider Approving Grants.
- The Court To Consider Accepting Donations.
- The Court To Consider Contracts.
- The Court Will Consider And Act On Personnel Matters.
- The Court To Consider Disposal Of Asset Request.
- The Court To Approve Resolutions And Proclamations.
- The Court To Adjourn.