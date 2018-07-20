Car-Mart $299 Down
Hopkins County Commissioner’s Court Meeting 07.23.18

2 hours ago

 

 

 

TIME:                   9:00 A.M.

DATE:                   Monday, July 23, 2018

PLACE:                In The Commissioners’ Courtroom On The First Floor Of The Hopkins County Courthouse Located At

                                118 Church St., Sulphur Springs, TX.                          

  1. Invocation
  2. Pledge Of Allegiance To The Flag

 

  1. AMERICAN FLAG:
  2. TEXAS FLAG:  “Honor The Texas Flag; I Pledge Allegiance To Thee, Texas, One State Under God, One And Indivisible.”

 

The Following Items Will Be Considered By Commissioners’ Court For Discussion And/Or Action:

The Court May Go Into Executive Session To Discuss Legal And/Or Personnel Matters.

 

 

 

ORDER OF BUSINESS

 

 

  • The Court To Declare A Quorum
  • Consent Agenda.
  1. i) Approve Previous Meeting Minutes.
  2. a) Regular Meeting – 7-9-18 Work Session – 7-9-2018      Work Session (VFD) – 7-9-2018

Work Session – 7-10-2018    Work Session – 7-11-2018    Work Session – 7-12-2018     Work Session 7-13-2018

  1. ii) Approval Of Utility Easements, Burial Of Telephone Cables And Construction Of Water Distribution Facilities:
  2. a) The Court To Consider Approving A Request From Farmers Electric Cooperative, Inc. To Construct Electrical Power Distribution Facilities Across County Road 1112, Which Is Located, 417 Feet West Of FM 2653 In Hopkins County, Texas.
  • The Court To Consider Citizens Comments.
  • Other County Business.
  1. i) The Court To Consider Approving An Irrevocable Letter Of Credit Number 100099 for Kim Moore For The High Point Estates Subdivision.
  2. ii) The Court To Consider And Accept Bids For Roof Renovation For Hopkins County Civic Center Located At 1200 Houston Street And Courthouse Annex At 1800 Main Street.
  • iii) Congressman John Ratcliffe To Honor Officer Jarred Friddle.
  1. iv) The Court To Review The Monthly Report From County Offices.
  • The Court To Consider Approving Budget Amendments And Line Item Transfers.
  • The Court Will Consider And Act On Payment Of Bills, Revenues And Expenses, Payroll And Financial Statements.
  • The Court To Consider Approving Grants.
  • The Court To Consider Accepting Donations.
  • The Court To Consider Contracts.
  • The Court Will Consider And Act On Personnel Matters.
  • The Court To Consider Disposal Of Asset Request.
  • The Court To Approve Resolutions And Proclamations.
  • The Court To Adjourn.

 

 

 

