Hopkins County Commissioners Court Meeting and Work Session Agenda 04.24

9:00 A.M.
DATE: Monday, April 24, 2023
PLACE: In The Commissioners’ Courtroom On The First Floor Of The Hopkins County Courthouse Located At
118 Church St., Sulphur Springs, TX.
- Invocation
- Pledge Of Allegiance To The Flag
- AMERICAN FLAG:
- TEXAS FLAG: “Honor The Texas Flag; I Pledge Allegiance To Thee, Texas, One State Under God, One And Indivisible.”
The Following Items Will Be Considered By Commissioners’ Court For Discussion And/Or Action:
The Court May Go Into Executive Session To Discuss Legal And/Or Personnel Matters.
ORDER OF BUSINESS
- The Court To Declare A Quorum.
- Consent Agenda.
- i) Approve Previous Meeting Minutes.
- ii) Approval Of Utility Easements, Burial Of Telephone Cables And Construction Of Water Distribution Facilities:
- The Court To Consider Citizens Comments.
- Other County Business.
- i) The Court To Consider And Approve The Possible Closure Of County Road 2413 In Precinct 2.
- ii) The Court To Consider And Approve The Preliminary Plat For The Peerless Addition.
- iii) The Court To Make A Matter Of Record The Material Issued By TxDOT For Precinct 2, 3, And 4.
- iv) The Court To Make A Matter Of Record The Monthly Reports From County Offices.
- The Court To Consider And Approve Budget Amendments And Line Item Transfers.
- The Court Will Consider And Act On Payment Of Bills, Revenues And Expenses, Payroll And Financial Statements.
- The Court To Consider Approving Grants.
- The Court To Consider Accepting Donations.
- The Court To Consider Contracts.
- The Court Will Consider And Act On Personnel Matters.
- The Court To Consider Disposal Of Asset Request.
- The Court To Approve Resolutions And Proclamations.
- The Court To Adjourn.
NOTICE OF WORK SESSION(S)
DATE: Monday, April 24, 2023
TIME: Beginning Immediately Following The Regular Hopkins County Commissioners’ Court Session
PLACE: Meeting Room Located On The Third Floor Of The Hopkins County Courthouse Located At 118 Church St., Sulphur Springs, TX.
ORDER OF BUSINESS
- The Court To Meet With Marshal Endsley To Discuss The County Fire Department Operations, Review Of Revenue & Expenditures, Proposed Improvements And Repairs.
- The Court To Meet With Sheriff Lewis Tatum To Discuss The Sheriff Operations, Review Of Revenue & Expenditures, Proposed Improvements And Repairs.
- The Court To Meet With The General Manager Of The Hopkins County Civic Center, To Discuss The Civic Center Events, Repair And Improvements And A Review Of Revenues And Expenditures.
- The Court To Meet With The Environmental Inspector To Discuss Environmental Concerns.
- The Court To Discuss The BT Solterra Agreement.
- The Court To Discuss The Preliminary And Final Plat For The Heritage Oaks Addition.
- Budget Work Session(s).
TIME: 12:00 P.M.
PLACE: Dike Volunteer Fire Department Located At 6600 FM 69 North, Dike, Texas 75437
- The Court To Attend The Unveiling Ceremony Of The New Fire Truck For The Dike Volunteer Fire Department.
TIME: 1:30 P.M.
PLACE: Emergency Operation Center/Training Room Of The Hopkins County Law Enforcement
Center Located At 298 Rosemont St., Sulphur Springs, TX 75482
- The Court To Meet With Sedalco.
- Budget Work Session(s).