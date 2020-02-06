Hopkins County Commissioners Court Meeting And Work Session Agendas 02.10.20

TIME: 9:00 A.M.

DATE: Monday, February 10, 2020

PLACE: In The Commissioners’ Courtroom On The First Floor Of The Hopkins County Courthouse Located At

118 Church St., Sulphur Springs, TX.

Invocation Pledge Of Allegiance To The Flag

AMERICAN FLAG: TEXAS FLAG: “Honor The Texas Flag; I Pledge Allegiance To Thee, Texas, One State Under God, One And Indivisible.”

The Following Items Will Be Considered By Commissioners’ Court For Discussion And/Or Action:

The Court May Go Into Executive Session To Discuss Legal And/Or Personnel Matters.

ORDER OF BUSINESS

The Court To Declare A Quorum.

Consent Agenda.

i) Approve Previous Meeting Minutes. ii) Approval Of Utility Easements, Burial Of Telephone Cables And Construction Of Water Distribution Facilities: The Court To Consider And Approve A Request From Brinker Water Supply To Lay A 4 Inch Water Line On The East Side Right-Of-Way Of County Road 3528 Starting At County Road 3600 Going North Approximately 2,580 Feet, Two Road Bores On County Road 3531 And One Road Bore On County Road 3531.

The Court To Consider Citizens Comments.

Other County Business.

i) The Court To Consider And Appoint A Representative And Alternate To The North East Regional Water Planning Group. ii) The Court To Consider And Approve The Sale of Home To Be Moved From Precinct 1 Barn Property.

iii) The Court To Consider And Approve A Variance To The Subdivision For Property Located At 200 County Road 1222.

The Court To Consider Approving Budget Amendments And Line Item Transfers.

The Court Will Consider And Act on Payment of Bills, Revenues And Expenses, Payroll And Financial Statements.

The Court To Consider Approving Grants.

The Court To Consider Accepting Donations.

The Court To Consider Contracts.

i) The Court To Consider And Approve The Subscription Agreement With LexisNexis, Inc. ii) The Court To Consider And Approve The Security/Access Control System Proposal With Firetrol Protection Systems For The Justice Of Peace Offices And The Tax Office.

The Court Will Consider And Act on Personnel Matters.

The Court To Consider Disposal of Asset Request.

The Court To Approve Resolutions And Proclamations.

i) Proclamation – The Court To Recognize Arbala Volunteer Fire Department. ii) Resolution – The Court To Consider And Approve Support Of Affordable Renting Housing Application In Hopkins County.

The Court To Adjourn.

NOTICE OF WORK SESSION(S)

DATE: Monday, February 10, 2020

TIME: Beginning Immediately After The Regular Hopkins County Commissioners’ Court Session

PLACE: Meeting Room Located On The Third Floor Of The Hopkins County Courthouse Located at 118 Church St., Sulphur Springs, TX.

ORDER OF BUSINESS

The Court To Meet With Tom Glosup To Discuss Maintenance Of County Buildings And The Construction Of The Courtroom Annex Adjacent To The Law Enforcement Center.

The Court To Meet With Chief Endsley To Discuss The County Fire Department Operations, Review Of Revenue & Expenditures, Proposed Improvements And Repairs.

The Court To Meet With Sheriff Lewis Tatum To Discuss The Sheriff Operations, Review Of Revenue & Expenditures, Proposed Improvements And Repairs.

The Court To Discuss Solar Farms.