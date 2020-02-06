Hopkins County Commissioners Court Meeting And Work Session Agendas 02.10.20

TIME: 9:00 A.M.
DATE: Monday, February 10, 2020
PLACE: In The Commissioners’ Courtroom On The First Floor Of The Hopkins County Courthouse Located At
118 Church St., Sulphur Springs, TX.
- Invocation
- Pledge Of Allegiance To The Flag
- AMERICAN FLAG:
- TEXAS FLAG: “Honor The Texas Flag; I Pledge Allegiance To Thee, Texas, One State Under God, One And Indivisible.”
The Following Items Will Be Considered By Commissioners’ Court For Discussion And/Or Action:
The Court May Go Into Executive Session To Discuss Legal And/Or Personnel Matters.
ORDER OF BUSINESS
- The Court To Declare A Quorum.
- Consent Agenda.
- i) Approve Previous Meeting Minutes.
- ii) Approval Of Utility Easements, Burial Of Telephone Cables And Construction Of Water Distribution Facilities:
- The Court To Consider And Approve A Request From Brinker Water Supply To Lay A 4 Inch Water Line On The East Side Right-Of-Way Of County Road 3528 Starting At County Road 3600 Going North Approximately 2,580 Feet, Two Road Bores On County Road 3531 And One Road Bore On County Road 3531.
- The Court To Consider Citizens Comments.
- Other County Business.
- i) The Court To Consider And Appoint A Representative And Alternate To The North East Regional Water Planning Group.
- ii) The Court To Consider And Approve The Sale of Home To Be Moved From Precinct 1 Barn Property.
- iii) The Court To Consider And Approve A Variance To The Subdivision For Property Located At 200 County Road 1222.
- The Court To Consider Approving Budget Amendments And Line Item Transfers.
- The Court Will Consider And Act on Payment of Bills, Revenues And Expenses, Payroll And Financial Statements.
- The Court To Consider Approving Grants.
- The Court To Consider Accepting Donations.
- The Court To Consider Contracts.
- i) The Court To Consider And Approve The Subscription Agreement With LexisNexis, Inc.
- ii) The Court To Consider And Approve The Security/Access Control System Proposal With Firetrol Protection Systems For The Justice Of Peace Offices And The Tax Office.
- The Court Will Consider And Act on Personnel Matters.
- The Court To Consider Disposal of Asset Request.
- The Court To Approve Resolutions And Proclamations.
- i) Proclamation – The Court To Recognize Arbala Volunteer Fire Department.
- ii) Resolution – The Court To Consider And Approve Support Of Affordable Renting Housing Application In Hopkins County.
- The Court To Adjourn.
NOTICE OF WORK SESSION(S)
DATE: Monday, February 10, 2020
TIME: Beginning Immediately After The Regular Hopkins County Commissioners’ Court Session
PLACE: Meeting Room Located On The Third Floor Of The Hopkins County Courthouse Located at 118 Church St., Sulphur Springs, TX.
ORDER OF BUSINESS
- The Court To Meet With Tom Glosup To Discuss Maintenance Of County Buildings And The Construction Of The Courtroom Annex Adjacent To The Law Enforcement Center.
- The Court To Meet With Chief Endsley To Discuss The County Fire Department Operations, Review Of Revenue & Expenditures, Proposed Improvements And Repairs.
- The Court To Meet With Sheriff Lewis Tatum To Discuss The Sheriff Operations, Review Of Revenue & Expenditures, Proposed Improvements And Repairs.
- The Court To Discuss Solar Farms.
- Budget Work Session(s).