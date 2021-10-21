Hopkins County Commissioners Court Meeting and Work Session Agendas

NOTICE OF REGULAR MEETING

TIME: 9:00 A.M.

DATE: Monday, October 25, 2021

PLACE: In The Commissioners’ Courtroom On The First Floor Of The Hopkins County Courthouse Located At

118 Church St., Sulphur Springs, TX.

Invocation Pledge Of Allegiance To The Flag

AMERICAN FLAG: TEXAS FLAG: “Honor The Texas Flag; I Pledge Allegiance To Thee, Texas, One State Under God, One And Indivisible.”

The Following Items Will Be Considered By Commissioners’ Court For Discussion And/Or Action:

The Court May Go Into Executive Session To Discuss Legal And/Or Personnel Matters.

ORDER OF BUSINESS

The Court To Declare A Quorum.

Consent Agenda.

The Court To Consider Citizens Comments.

Other County Business.

i) The Court To Consider And Accept The Purchase Of A Case Backhoe From Associated Supply Company For PCT 3, To Be Purchased Through The Sourcewell Contract #17801. ii) The Court To Consider and Approve The Purchase Of A Caterpillar 140 Motor Grader For Hopkins County Precinct 1 To Be Purchased From Holt Cat Under Sourcewell Contract 032119-CAT.

iii) The Court To Consider and Approve The Purchase Of A BOMAG RS360 For Hopkins County Precinct 1 To Be Purchased From RB EVERETT & CO Under BUYBOARD Contract # 597019.

iv) The Court To Consider And Approve The Purchase Of A 2022 Mack Dumptruck For Hopkins County Precinct 1 To Be Purchased Through The East Texas Mack Under TIPPS Contract #200802. v) The Court To Consider And Approve A Proposed Oil, Gas And Mineral Lease On Property Known As the Rushing Cemetery And Located In William Gregg Survey, Abstract #338. vi) The Court To Consider And Take Necessary Action To Approve Settlement Agreement Between Hopkins County And Johnson And Johnson, County Of Hopkins Vs. Perdue Pharma L.P., Et Al Cause No. 2018-166.

vii) The Court To Consider And Approve Calyn Flores As A Member Of The Hopkins County Non-Consent Towing Advisory Board.

viii) The Court To Consider And Approve The Reappointment Of Judge Robert Newsom, Beth Wisenbaker, Jason Cunningham And Corley Weatherford To The Hopkins County Non-Consent Towing Advisory Board.

ix) The Court To Make A Matter Of Record The Reports For September From The County Offices.

The Court To Consider And Approve Budget Amendments And Line Item Transfers.

The Court Will Consider And Act On Payment Of Bills, Revenues And Expenses, Payroll And Financial Statements.

The Court To Consider Approving Grants.

The Court To Consider Accepting Donations.

The Court To Consider Contracts.

i) The Court To Consider And Approve A Memorandum Of Understanding (MOU) Between Hopkins County And The East Texas Council On Alcoholism And Drug Abuse (ETCADA).

The Court Will Consider And Act On Personnel Matters.

The Court To Consider Disposal Of Asset Request.

The Court To Approve Resolutions And Proclamations.

i) The Court To Consider And Authorize County Grant Program For Texas Department Of Agriculture Texans Feeding Texans: Home-Delivered Meal Grant Program 2022.

The Court To Adjourn.

NOTICE OF WORK SESSION(S)

DATE: Monday, October 25, 2021

TIME: Beginning Immediately Following The Regular Hopkins County Commissioners’ Court Session

PLACE: Meeting Room Located On The Third Floor Of The Hopkins County Courthouse Located At 118 Church St., Sulphur Springs, TX.

ORDER OF BUSINESS

The Court To Meet With Marshal Endsley To Discuss The County Fire Department Operations, Review Of Revenue & Expenditures, Proposed Improvements And Repairs.

The Court To Meet With Sheriff Lewis Tatum To Discuss The Sheriff Operations, Review Of Revenue & Expenditures, Proposed Improvements And Repairs.

The Court To Meet With The General Manager Of The Hopkins County Civic Center, To Discuss The Civic Center Events, Repair And Improvements And A Review Of Revenues And Expenditures.

The Court To Meet With The Environmental Inspector To Discuss Environmental Concerns.

The Court To Discuss DRG Contract.

The Court To Discuss Elections.