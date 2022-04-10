Hopkins County Commissioners Court Meeting and Work Session Agendas

9:00 A.M.

DATE: Monday, April 11, 2022

PLACE: In The Commissioners’ Courtroom On The First Floor Of The Hopkins County Courthouse Located At

118 Church St., Sulphur Springs, TX.

Invocation Pledge Of Allegiance To The Flag

AMERICAN FLAG: TEXAS FLAG: “Honor The Texas Flag; I Pledge Allegiance To Thee, Texas, One State Under God, One And Indivisible.”

The Following Items Will Be Considered By Commissioners’ Court For Discussion And/Or Action:

The Court May Go Into Executive Session To Discuss Legal And/Or Personnel Matters.

ORDER OF BUSINESS

The Court To Declare A Quorum.

Consent Agenda.

i) Approve Previous Meeting Minutes. ii) Approval Of Utility Easements, Burial Of Telephone Cables And Construction Of Water Distribution Facilities: a) The Court To Consider And Approve A Request From Spectrum/Charter To Construct And Placement Of Meter Base Pole Or Ground Mount Meter Base On County Road 1138; County Road 1144; County Road 1149 Which Is Located In Precinct 1. b) The Court To Consider And Approve A Request From Spectrum/Charter To Construct And Placement Of Meter Base Pole Or Ground Mount Meter Base On County Road 2310; County Road 2313, 2314 And Tanglewood Dr.; County Road 2315, 2316 And 2339; County Road 2337; County Road 2448 And 2313; Dolly Road, Coyote Creek Run And Wylie Drive Which Is Located In Precinct 2. c) The Court To Consider And Approve A Request From North Hopkins Water Supply Corporation For The Placement Of A 2 Inch Pipe On The West Side Of County Road 3561 County Right Of Way. d) The Court To Consider And Approve A Request From Spectrum/Charter To Construct And Placement Of Meter Base Pole Or Ground Mount Meter Base On County Road 3585 Which Is Located In Precinct 3.

The Court To Consider Citizens Comments.

Other County Business.

i) Darrel Pierce To Take Oath Of Office As The Local Health Authority For Hopkins County. ii) The Court To Appoint Rodney Caudle As Deputy Fire Marshal.

The Court To Consider And Approve The Vote Center Consolidation For May 24, 2022. The Court To Consider And Approve Budget Amendments And Line Item Transfers.

The Court Will Consider And Act On Payment Of Bills, Revenues And Expenses, Payroll And Financial Statements.

The Court To Consider Approving Grants.

The Court To Consider Accepting Donations.

The Court To Consider Contracts.

The Court Will Consider And Act On Personnel Matters.

The Court To Consider Disposal Of Asset Request.

The Court To Approve Resolutions And Proclamations.

The Court To Adjourn.

NOTICE OF WORK SESSION(S)

DATE: Monday, April 11, 2022

TIME: Beginning Immediately Following The Regular Hopkins County Commissioners’ Court Session

PLACE: Meeting Room Located On The Third Floor Of The Hopkins County Courthouse Located At 118 Church St., Sulphur Springs, TX.

ORDER OF BUSINESS

The Court To Meet With Fire Marshal Endsley To Discuss The County Fire Department Operations, Review Of Revenue & Expenditures, Proposed Improvements And Repairs.

The Court To Meet With Sheriff Lewis Tatum To Discuss The Sheriff Operations, Review Of Revenue & Expenditures, Proposed Improvements And Repairs.

The Court To Meet With NETEX – Northeast Texas Rural Rail Transportation District Board Members For Update.