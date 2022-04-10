Hopkins County Commissioners Court Meeting and Work Session Agendas

9:00 A.M.
DATE: Monday, April 11, 2022
PLACE: In The Commissioners’ Courtroom On The First Floor Of The Hopkins County Courthouse Located At
118 Church St., Sulphur Springs, TX.
- Invocation
- Pledge Of Allegiance To The Flag
- AMERICAN FLAG:
- TEXAS FLAG: “Honor The Texas Flag; I Pledge Allegiance To Thee, Texas, One State Under God, One And Indivisible.”
The Following Items Will Be Considered By Commissioners’ Court For Discussion And/Or Action:
The Court May Go Into Executive Session To Discuss Legal And/Or Personnel Matters.
ORDER OF BUSINESS
- The Court To Declare A Quorum.
- Consent Agenda.
- i) Approve Previous Meeting Minutes.
- ii) Approval Of Utility Easements, Burial Of Telephone Cables And Construction Of Water Distribution Facilities:
- a) The Court To Consider And Approve A Request From Spectrum/Charter To Construct And Placement Of Meter Base Pole Or Ground Mount Meter Base On County Road 1138; County Road 1144; County Road 1149 Which Is Located In Precinct 1.
- b) The Court To Consider And Approve A Request From Spectrum/Charter To Construct And Placement Of Meter Base Pole Or Ground Mount Meter Base On County Road 2310; County Road 2313, 2314 And Tanglewood Dr.; County Road 2315, 2316 And 2339; County Road 2337; County Road 2448 And 2313; Dolly Road, Coyote Creek Run And Wylie Drive Which Is Located In Precinct 2.
- c) The Court To Consider And Approve A Request From North Hopkins Water Supply Corporation For The Placement Of A 2 Inch Pipe On The West Side Of County Road 3561 County Right Of Way.
- d) The Court To Consider And Approve A Request From Spectrum/Charter To Construct And Placement Of Meter Base Pole Or Ground Mount Meter Base On County Road 3585 Which Is Located In Precinct 3.
- The Court To Consider Citizens Comments.
- Other County Business.
- i) Darrel Pierce To Take Oath Of Office As The Local Health Authority For Hopkins County.
- ii) The Court To Appoint Rodney Caudle As Deputy Fire Marshal.
- iii) The Court To Consider And Approve The Vote Center Consolidation For May 24, 2022.
- The Court To Consider And Approve Budget Amendments And Line Item Transfers.
- The Court Will Consider And Act On Payment Of Bills, Revenues And Expenses, Payroll And Financial Statements.
- The Court To Consider Approving Grants.
- The Court To Consider Accepting Donations.
- The Court To Consider Contracts.
- The Court Will Consider And Act On Personnel Matters.
- The Court To Consider Disposal Of Asset Request.
- The Court To Approve Resolutions And Proclamations.
- The Court To Adjourn.
NOTICE OF WORK SESSION(S)
DATE: Monday, April 11, 2022
TIME: Beginning Immediately Following The Regular Hopkins County Commissioners’ Court Session
PLACE: Meeting Room Located On The Third Floor Of The Hopkins County Courthouse Located At 118 Church St., Sulphur Springs, TX.
ORDER OF BUSINESS
- The Court To Meet With Fire Marshal Endsley To Discuss The County Fire Department Operations, Review Of Revenue & Expenditures, Proposed Improvements And Repairs.
- The Court To Meet With Sheriff Lewis Tatum To Discuss The Sheriff Operations, Review Of Revenue & Expenditures, Proposed Improvements And Repairs.
- The Court To Meet With NETEX – Northeast Texas Rural Rail Transportation District Board Members For Update.
- Budget Work Session(s).