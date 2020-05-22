Hopkins County Commissioners Court Meeting and Work Session Agendas for Tuesday 05.26.20

NOTICE OF REGULAR MEETING

TIME: 9:00 A.M.

DATE: Tuesday, May 26, 2020

PLACE: In The Commissioners’ Courtroom On The First Floor Of The Hopkins County Courthouse Located At

118 Church St., Sulphur Springs, TX.

Invocation Pledge Of Allegiance To The Flag

AMERICAN FLAG: TEXAS FLAG: “Honor The Texas Flag; I Pledge Allegiance To Thee, Texas, One State Under God, One And Indivisible.”

The Following Items Will Be Considered By Commissioners’ Court For Discussion And/Or Action:

The Court May Go Into Executive Session To Discuss Legal And/Or Personnel Matters.

ORDER OF BUSINESS

The Court To Declare A Quorum.

Consent Agenda.

i) Approve Previous Meeting Minutes. a) Regular Meeting – 05/26/2020 Work Session – 05/26/2020 ii) Approval Of Utility Easements, Burial Of Telephone Cables And Construction Of Water Distribution Facilities: The Court To Consider And Approve A Notification From Wood County Electric Cooperative Of Service Hookup Provided At 20401 Highway 11 East In Precinct 2. The Court To Consider And Approve A Request From Farmers Electric Cooperative, Inc. To Construct Electrical Power Distribution Facilities Which Will Cross County Road 4759 Which Is Located 566 Feet North Of Timber Creek Drive In Precinct 4. The Court To Consider And Approve A Notification Of Utility Service Connection From American Electric Power Company To 30 County Road 2460 In Precinct 2.

The Court To Consider Citizens Comments.

Other County Business.

i) The Court To Consider And Accept A Lease Purchase Finance Quote For The Purchase Of A 2016 Reclaimer For Precinct 3. ii) The Court To Acknowledge Kristy Springfield For Successfully Completing 4 Hours Of Safe Practices For Traffic Incident Responders-SHRP2 Hosted By Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service On March 7, 2020 And The Certificates Issued May 7, 2020 Of Reaffirmation Of Dedication To Serve In Times Of Crisis Through Continued Professional Development And Completion Of The Independent Study Courses – IS-00200.C Basic Incident Command System For Initial Response And IS-00800.d An Introduction To National Response Framework Hosted By The United States Department Of Homeland Security/Emergency Management Institute/FEMA.

iii) The Court To Consider And Approve A Hopkins County Commissioners Court Resolution To Perform Authorized Equivalent Match Projects (EMP) And To Receive Excess EMP Credit From Rains County For Their Authorized EMP Projects.

iv) The Court To Consider And Approve A Hopkins County Commissioners Court Motion To Approve The General Form Of Two Draft Advance Funding Agreements With TxDOT For Off-System Bridge Replacement On CR 1152 At Big Creek (542-1) And On CR 4714 At Crooks Creek (584-1) In Hopkins County. v) The Court To Review Monthly Report From County Offices.

The Court To Consider Approving Budget Amendments And Line Item Transfers.

The Court Will Consider And Act On Payment Of Bills, Revenues And Expenses, Payroll And Financial Statements.

The Court To Consider Approving Grants.

The Court To Consider Accepting Donations.

The Court To Consider Contracts.

The Court Will Consider And Act On Personnel Matters.

i) The Court To Consider And Approve The Adoption of Qualified Replacement Benefit Arrangement For Hopkins County Employees.

The Court To Consider Disposal Of Asset Request.

The Court To Approve Resolutions And Proclamations.

The Court To Adjourn.

NOTICE OF WORK SESSION(S)

DATE: Tuesday, May 26, 2020

TIME: Beginning Immediately Following The Regular Hopkins County Commissioners’ Court Session

PLACE: In The Commissioners’ Courtroom On The First Floor Of The Hopkins County Courthouse Located At 118 Church St., Sulphur Springs, TX.

ORDER OF BUSINESS

The Court To Meet With Roger Feagley.

The Court To Meet With Chief Endsley To Discuss The County Fire Department Operations, Review Of Revenue & Expenditures, Proposed Improvements And Repairs.

The Court To Meet With Sheriff Lewis Tatum To Discuss The Sheriff Operations, Review Of Revenue & Expenditures, Proposed Improvements And Repairs.

The Court To Meet With The General Manager Of The Hopkins County Civic Center, To Discuss The Civic Center Events, Repair And Improvements And A Review Of Revenues And Expenditures.

The Court To Meet To Discuss Environmental Concerns.