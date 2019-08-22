Hopkins County Commissioners Court Meeting and Work Session Agendas

NOTICE OF REGULAR MEETING

TIME: 9:00 A.M.

DATE: Monday, August 26, 2019

PLACE: In The Commissioners’ Courtroom On The First Floor Of The Hopkins County Courthouse Located At

118 Church St., Sulphur Springs, TX.

Invocation Pledge Of Allegiance To The Flag

AMERICAN FLAG: TEXAS FLAG: “Honor The Texas Flag; I Pledge Allegiance To Thee, Texas, One State Under God, One And Indivisible.”

The Following Items Will Be Considered By Commissioners’ Court For Discussion And/Or Action:

The Court May Go Into Executive Session To Discuss Legal And/Or Personnel Matters.

ORDER OF BUSINESS

The Court To Declare A Quorum

Consent Agenda.

i) Approve Previous Meeting Minutes. ii) Approval Of Utility Easements, Burial Of Telephone Cables And Construction Of Water Distribution Facilities: The Court To Consider And Approve A Request From Farmers Electric Cooperative, Inc. To Construct Electrical Power Distribution Facilities Which Will Cross County Road 4804 Which Is Located 2938 Feet West Of CR 4754 In Precinct 4.

The Court To Consider Citizens Comments.

Other County Business.

i) The Court To Consider Approving The Plan For Funding The Preservation And Restoration Of The District Clerk’s Records Archive And Adopting Into The 2020 Budget. ii) The Court To Hold A Public Hearing On The 2019 Proposed Property Tax Rate.

iii) The Court To Consider And Approve The Continued Collection Of The Currently Imposed Ten ($10) Dollars For The Road And Bridge Fee And To Initiate The Collection Of A Child Safety Fee Of One ($1) Dollar To Take Effect January 1, 2020.

iv) The Court To Consider And Approve The Updated 2019 Supplemental Annual Road Report(s) For Filing In The Minutes Of The Commissioners Court And With The Grand Jury For Hopkins County Precinct(s) 1,2,3,4. v) The Court To Consider Approving The 2019 Sheriff’s And Constables Fees As Required Under Local Government Code Section 118.131. vi) To Consider Approving The Appointment Of Election Judges And Alternate Judges For A Two Year Term Beginning September 1, 2019 And Ending On August 31, 2021.

vii) The Court To Review The Monthly Report From County Offices.

The Court To Consider Approving Budget Amendments And Line Item Transfers.

The Court Will Consider And Act On Payment Of Bills, Revenues And Expenses, Payroll And Financial Statements.

The Court To Consider Approving Grants.

The Court To Consider Accepting Donations.

To Court To Consider Contracts.

And Act On Personnel Matters.

The Court To Consider Disposal Of Asset Request.

The Court To Approve Resolutions And Proclamations.

i) Proclamation – The Court To Recognize The Achievements Of The UIL Participants Of Miller Grove ISD and Sulphur Springs ISD. ii) Resolution – The Court To Consider And Approve An Order Regarding The Como Volunteer Fire Department.

The Court To Adjourn.

NOTICE OF WORK SESSION(S)

DATE: Monday, August 26, 2019

TIME: Beginning Immediately After The Regular Hopkins County Commissioners’ Court Meeting

PLACE: Meeting Room Located On The Third Floor Of The Hopkins County Courthouse Located At 118 Church St., Sulphur Springs, TX.

ORDER OF BUSINESS

The Court To Discuss The Interlocal Agreement Between Hopkins County And The City Of Sulphur Springs In The Removal And Reuse Of Scrap Tires By The Process Known As Mechanical Concrete.

The Court To Meet With Tom Glosup To Discuss Maintenance Of County Buildings And The Construction Of The Courtroom Annex Adjacent To The Law Enforcement Center.

The Court To Meet With Chief Endsley To Discuss The County Fire Department Operations, Review Of Revenue & Expenditures, Proposed Improvements And Repairs.

The Court To Meet With The General Manager Of The Hopkins County Civic Center, To Discuss The Civic Center Events, Repair And Improvements And A Review Of Revenues And Expenditures.

The Court To Discuss Election Security Assessment.

The Court To Meet To Discuss Environmental Concerns.