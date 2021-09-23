Hopkins County Commissioners Court Meeting and Work Session Monday 09.27

NOTICE OF REGULAR MEETING

TIME: 9:00 A.M.

DATE: Monday, September 27, 2021

PLACE: In The Commissioners’ Courtroom On The First Floor Of The Hopkins County Courthouse Located At

118 Church St., Sulphur Springs, TX.

Invocation Pledge Of Allegiance To The Flag

AMERICAN FLAG: TEXAS FLAG: “Honor The Texas Flag; I Pledge Allegiance To Thee, Texas, One State Under God, One And Indivisible.”

The Following Items Will Be Considered By Commissioners’ Court For Discussion And/Or Action:

The Court May Go Into Executive Session To Discuss Legal And/Or Personnel Matters.

ORDER OF BUSINESS

The Court To Declare A Quorum.

Consent Agenda.

i) The Court To Approve The Previous Meeting Minutes As Corrected. a) Regular Meeting – 9/13/2021 Work Session – 9/13/2021 Work Session – 9/21/2021 ii) Approval Of Utility Easements, Burial Of Telephone Cables And Construction Of Water Distribution Facilities:

The Court To Consider Citizens Comments.

Other County Business.

i) The Court To Consider And Approve The Bond For The Deputy Treasurer. ii) The Court To Consider And Approve The County To Allow Jurors To Donate Their Daily Reimbursement For Jury Service To An Established Veteran County Service Office Pursuant To Senate Bill 456.

iii) The Court To Consider, Approve And Authorize Online Instruction For The Continuing Education Of County Commissioners.

iv) The Court To Consider The Purchase Of Crossties For Freedom Rail. v) The Court To Consider And Approve An Order Setting The Salary Of The Auditor. vi) The Court To Consider Approving The Order Setting The Salary Of The Official Court Reporter Of The 8th Judicial District Court.

The Court To Consider And Approve Budget Amendments And Line Item Transfers.

The Court Will Consider And Act On Payment Of Bills, Revenues And Expenses, Payroll And Financial Statements.

The Court To Consider Approving Grants.

The Court To Consider Accepting Donations.

The Court To Consider Contracts.

i) The Court To Consider And Approve The Interlocal Agreement By And Between The County Of Hopkins And The North Hopkins Independent School District Pursuant To Chapter 791 And Chapter 418 Of The Texas Government Code. ii) The Court To Consider And Approve An Interlocal Cooperation Agreement Between Hopkins County And Rockwall County For Inmate Housing.

iii) The Court To Consider And Approve The Agreement With DRG Architects, LLC To Construct The Trustees Facility.

iv) The Court To Consider And Approve The Planned Maintenance (PM) Agreement With Clifford Power Systems, Inc.

The Court Will Consider And Act On Personnel Matters.

The Court To Consider Disposal Of Asset Request.

The Court To Approve Resolutions And Proclamations.

i) The Court To Designate October 2, 2021 As Hopkins County Beef Day. ii) The Court To Consider And Approve The Resolution To Authorize The Submission Of Multiple Hazard Mitigation Assistance Grant Applications And Appointing County Judge As Chief Executive Officer And Authorized Representative For DR-4586.

iii) The Court To Consider And Approve The Resolution Committing The County Of Hopkins To Provide Local Matching Funds To Secure And Complete The FEMA Hazard Mitigation Grant Projects.

The Court To Adjourn.

NOTICE OF WORK SESSION(S)

DATE: Monday, September 27, 2021

TIME: Beginning Immediately Following The Regular Hopkins County Commissioners’ Court Session

PLACE: Meeting Room Located On The Third Floor Of The Hopkins County Courthouse Located At 118 Church St., Sulphur Springs, TX.

ORDER OF BUSINESS

The Court To Meet With Chief Endsley To Discuss The County Fire Department Operations, Review Of Revenue & Expenditures, Proposed Improvements And Repairs.

The Court To Meet With Sheriff Lewis Tatum To Discuss The Sheriff Operations, Review Of Revenue & Expenditures, Proposed Improvements And Repairs.

The Court To Meet With The General Manager Of The Hopkins County Civic Center, To Discuss The Civic Center Events, Repair And Improvements And A Review Of Revenues And Expenditures.

The Court To Meet With The Environmental Inspector To Discuss Environmental Concerns.

The Court To Discuss Subdivision Regulations.

The Court To Meet With Tom Glosup To Discuss Maintenance of County Buildings.