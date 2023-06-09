Hopkins County Commissioners Court Meeting Monday 09.12.23

9:00 A.M.

Approve Previous Meeting Minutes.

a) Regular Meeting – 2/13/2023 Regular Meeting – 2/27/2023 Regular Meeting – 3/13/2023 Regular Meeting – 3/27/2023

Approval Of Utility Easements, Burial Of Telephone Cables And Construction Of Water Distribution Facilities:

a) The Court To Consider And Approve A Request From Farmers Electric Cooperative, Inc. To Construct Electrical Power Distribution

Facilities Which Will Cross County Road 2426, County Road 3506, County Road 3520 And County Road 4582.

b) The Court To Consider And Approve A Request From Brinker Water Supply To Construct A Proposed Water Line Starting At The Intersection With County Road 3341 Along South Side Of County Road 3338.

The Court To Consider Citizens Comments. Other County Business.

The Court To Consider And Approve The Partial Closure Of County Road 3534.

The Court To Consider And Approve Budget Amendments And Line Item Transfers. The Court Will Consider And Act On Payment Of Bills, Revenues And Expenses, Payroll And Financial Statements. The Court To Consider Approving Grants. The Court To Consider Accepting Donations. The Court To Consider Contracts.

i) The Court To Consider And Approve The First Amendment To The Chapter 381 Economic Development Program And Agreement By And

Between Hopkins County And Bright Arrow Solar, LLC.

ii) The Court To Consider And Approve The First Amendment To The Chapter 381 Economic Development Program And Agreement By And

Between Hopkins County And Stampede Solar Project, LLC.

iii) The Court To Consider And Approve The First Amendment To The Chapter 381 Economic Development Program And Agreement By And

Between Hopkins County And Hopkins Energy, LLC.