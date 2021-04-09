Hopkins County Commissioners Court Meeting, Work Session 04.12.21

9:00 A.M.

DATE: Monday, April 12, 2021

PLACE: In The Commissioners’ Courtroom On The First Floor Of The Hopkins County Courthouse Located At

118 Church St., Sulphur Springs, TX.

Invocation Pledge Of Allegiance To The Flag

AMERICAN FLAG: TEXAS FLAG: “Honor The Texas Flag; I Pledge Allegiance To Thee, Texas, One State Under God, One And Indivisible.”

The Following Items Will Be Considered By Commissioners’ Court For Discussion And/Or Action:

The Court May Go Into Executive Session To Discuss Legal And/Or Personnel Matters.

ORDER OF BUSINESS

The Court To Declare A Quorum.

Consent Agenda.

i) Approve Previous Meeting Minutes. ii) Approval Of Utility Easements, Burial Of Telephone Cables And Construction Of Water Distribution Facilities: The Court To Consider And Approve A Request From Farmers Electric Cooperative, Inc. To Construct Electrical Power Distribution Facilities Which Will Cross County Road 1168 Which Is Located 610 Feet West Of CR 1164 In Precinct 1. The Court To Consider And Approve A Request From Farmers Electric Cooperative, Inc. To Construct Electrical Power Distribution Facilities Which Will Cross County Road 2415 Which Is Located 68 Feet South Of CR 2420 In Precinct 2. The Court To Consider And Approve A Request From Farmers Electric Cooperative, Inc. To Construct Electrical Power Distribution Facilities Which Will Cross County Road 3565 Which Is Located 1229 Feet South Of CR 3566 in Precinct 3. The Court To Consider And Approve A Request From Gafford Chapel Water Supply To Construct A 2 Inch Water Line On The West Right-Of-Way Of CR 4730 Which Is Located 1100 Feet South Of The Intersection Of CR 4728 And CR 4730 In Precinct 4.

The Court To Consider Citizens Comments.

Other County Business.

i) The Court To Consider And Approve The Outside Audit Performed By Rutledge, Crain & Company, PC. ii) The Court To Acknowledge John Beadle, Constable Of Precinct 2 For Successfully Completing 40 Hours Of Educational Training Through The Course – Newly Elected Constables TCOLE #3742 Held March 8-12, 2021 And 8 Hours Of The Court Security Officer TCOLE Course 10999 Held March 29, 2021.

iii) The Court To Consider And Approve The Repairs/Replacement Of The HVAC Located At The Hopkins County Courthouse.

iv) The Court To Consider And Approve A Proposal For A Building Consulting Firm For County Buildings.

The Court To Consider Approving Budget Amendments And Line Item Transfers.

The Court Will Consider And Act On Payment Of Bills, Revenues And Expenses, Payroll And Financial Statements.

The Court To Consider Approving Grants.

The Court To Consider Accepting Donations.

The Court To Consider Contracts.

i) The Court To Consider And Approve A Chapter 381 Agreement Between Hopkins County And Bright Arrow Solar, LLC. ii) The Court To Make It A Matter Of Record The Payment Of The Fixed License Fee In Accordance With The December 1, 2020 Agricultural License Agreement Between Hopkins County And The City Of Sulphur Springs.

iii) The Court To Consider And Approve A Lease Agreement Community Internet Providers, LLC And Hopkins County.

The Court Will Consider And Act On Personnel Matters.

The Court To Consider Disposal Of Asset Request.

The Court To Approve Resolutions And Proclamations.

i) The Court To Consider And Approve The Resolution – Opposition To Senate Bill 234/House Bill 749. ii) The Court To Consider And Take Action Regarding The Appointment Of Two Members Of The Board Of Directors Of The Northeast Texas Housing Finance Corporation.

The Court To Adjourn.

TIME: Following The Regular Hopkins County Commissioners’ Court Session

PLACE: Meeting Room Located On The Third Floor Of The Hopkins County Courthouse Located At 118 Church St., Sulphur Springs, TX.

ORDER OF BUSINESS

The Court To Meet With Chief Endsley To Discuss The County Fire Department Operations, Review Of Revenue & Expenditures, Proposed Improvements And Repairs.

The Court To Meet With Sheriff Lewis Tatum To Discuss The Sheriff Operations, Review Of Revenue & Expenditures, Proposed Improvements And Repairs.

The Court To Discuss Railroad Vegetation Maintenance Proposal.

The Court To Discuss Wrecking And Salvage Yard Regulations.

The Court To Discuss And Visit The J-B Weld Facility.