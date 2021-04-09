Hopkins County Commissioners Court Meeting, Work Session 04.12.21

9:00 A.M.
DATE: Monday, April 12, 2021
PLACE: In The Commissioners’ Courtroom On The First Floor Of The Hopkins County Courthouse Located At
118 Church St., Sulphur Springs, TX.
- Invocation
- Pledge Of Allegiance To The Flag
- AMERICAN FLAG:
- TEXAS FLAG: “Honor The Texas Flag; I Pledge Allegiance To Thee, Texas, One State Under God, One And Indivisible.”
The Following Items Will Be Considered By Commissioners’ Court For Discussion And/Or Action:
The Court May Go Into Executive Session To Discuss Legal And/Or Personnel Matters.
ORDER OF BUSINESS
- The Court To Declare A Quorum.
- Consent Agenda.
- i) Approve Previous Meeting Minutes.
- ii) Approval Of Utility Easements, Burial Of Telephone Cables And Construction Of Water Distribution Facilities:
- The Court To Consider And Approve A Request From Farmers Electric Cooperative, Inc. To Construct Electrical Power Distribution Facilities Which Will Cross County Road 1168 Which Is Located 610 Feet West Of CR 1164 In Precinct 1.
- The Court To Consider And Approve A Request From Farmers Electric Cooperative, Inc. To Construct Electrical Power Distribution Facilities Which Will Cross County Road 2415 Which Is Located 68 Feet South Of CR 2420 In Precinct 2.
- The Court To Consider And Approve A Request From Farmers Electric Cooperative, Inc. To Construct Electrical Power Distribution Facilities Which Will Cross County Road 3565 Which Is Located 1229 Feet South Of CR 3566 in Precinct 3.
- The Court To Consider And Approve A Request From Gafford Chapel Water Supply To Construct A 2 Inch Water Line On The West Right-Of-Way Of CR 4730 Which Is Located 1100 Feet South Of The Intersection Of CR 4728 And CR 4730 In Precinct 4.
- The Court To Consider Citizens Comments.
- Other County Business.
- i) The Court To Consider And Approve The Outside Audit Performed By Rutledge, Crain & Company, PC.
- ii) The Court To Acknowledge John Beadle, Constable Of Precinct 2 For Successfully Completing 40 Hours Of Educational Training Through The Course – Newly Elected Constables TCOLE #3742 Held March 8-12, 2021 And 8 Hours Of The Court Security Officer TCOLE Course 10999 Held March 29, 2021.
- iii) The Court To Consider And Approve The Repairs/Replacement Of The HVAC Located At The Hopkins County Courthouse.
- iv) The Court To Consider And Approve A Proposal For A Building Consulting Firm For County Buildings.
- The Court To Consider Approving Budget Amendments And Line Item Transfers.
- The Court Will Consider And Act On Payment Of Bills, Revenues And Expenses, Payroll And Financial Statements.
- The Court To Consider Approving Grants.
- The Court To Consider Accepting Donations.
- The Court To Consider Contracts.
- i) The Court To Consider And Approve A Chapter 381 Agreement Between Hopkins County And Bright Arrow Solar, LLC.
- ii) The Court To Make It A Matter Of Record The Payment Of The Fixed License Fee In Accordance With The December 1, 2020 Agricultural License Agreement Between Hopkins County And The City Of Sulphur Springs.
- iii) The Court To Consider And Approve A Lease Agreement Community Internet Providers, LLC And Hopkins County.
- The Court Will Consider And Act On Personnel Matters.
- The Court To Consider Disposal Of Asset Request.
- The Court To Approve Resolutions And Proclamations.
- i) The Court To Consider And Approve The Resolution – Opposition To Senate Bill 234/House Bill 749.
- ii) The Court To Consider And Take Action Regarding The Appointment Of Two Members Of The Board Of Directors Of The Northeast Texas Housing Finance Corporation.
- The Court To Adjourn.
Monday, April 12, 2021
TIME: Following The Regular Hopkins County Commissioners’ Court Session
PLACE: Meeting Room Located On The Third Floor Of The Hopkins County Courthouse Located At 118 Church St., Sulphur Springs, TX.
ORDER OF BUSINESS
- The Court To Meet With Chief Endsley To Discuss The County Fire Department Operations, Review Of Revenue & Expenditures, Proposed Improvements And Repairs.
- The Court To Meet With Sheriff Lewis Tatum To Discuss The Sheriff Operations, Review Of Revenue & Expenditures, Proposed Improvements And Repairs.
- The Court To Discuss Railroad Vegetation Maintenance Proposal.
- The Court To Discuss Wrecking And Salvage Yard Regulations.
- The Court To Discuss And Visit The J-B Weld Facility.
- Budget Work Session(s).