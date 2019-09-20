Hopkins County Commissioners Court Meeting, Work Session Agendas 09.23-19

NOTICE OF REGULAR MEETING
TIME: 9:00 A.M.
DATE: Monday, September 23, 2019
PLACE: In The Commissioners’ Courtroom On The First Floor Of The Hopkins County Courthouse Located At
118 Church St., Sulphur Springs, TX.
- Invocation
- Pledge Of Allegiance To The Flag
- AMERICAN FLAG:
- TEXAS FLAG: “Honor The Texas Flag; I Pledge Allegiance To Thee, Texas, One State Under God, One And Indivisible.”
The Following Items Will Be Considered By Commissioners’ Court For Discussion And/Or Action:
The Court May Go Into Executive Session To Discuss Legal And/Or Personnel Matters.
ORDER OF BUSINESS
- The Court To Declare A Quorum
- Consent Agenda.
- The Court To Consider Citizens Comments.
- Other County Business.
- i) The Court To Consider And Approve Finance Quotes For PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) Gear For The Hopkins County Fire Department.
- ii) The Court To Consider And Approve 2020 Healthcare Benefits For Hopkins County Employees.
- iii) The Court To Consider And Approve An Application For A Plat.
- iv) The Court To Recognize Beth Wisenbaker For Having Completed The Texas Department Of Agriculture’s Texas Community Development Block Grant Implementation Workshop for Beginners Held September 11-12, 2019.
- v) The Court To Review The Monthly Report From County Offices.
- The Court To Consider Approving Budget Amendments And Line Item Transfers.
- The Court Will Consider And Act On Payment Of Bills, Revenues And Expenses, Payroll And Financial Statements.
- The Court To Consider Approving Grants.
- The Court To Consider Accepting Donations.
- The Court To Consider Contracts.
- The Court Will Consider And Act On Personnel Matters.
- The Court To Consider Disposal Of Asset Request.
- The Court To Approve Resolutions And Proclamations.
- The Court To Adjourn.
NOTICE OF WORK SESSION(S)
DATE: Monday, September 23, 2019
TIME: Beginning Immediately After The Regular Hopkins County Commissioners’ Court Meeting
PLACE: Meeting Room Located On The Third Floor Of The Hopkins County Courthouse Located At 118 Church St., Sulphur Springs, TX.
ORDER OF BUSINESS
- The Court To Meet With Tom Glosup To Discuss Maintenance Of County Buildings And The Construction Of The Courtroom Annex Adjacent To The Law Enforcement Center.
- The Court To Meet With Chief Endsley To Discuss The County Fire Department Operations, Review Of Revenue & Expenditures, Proposed Improvements And Repairs.
- The Court To Meet With Sheriff Lewis Tatum To Discuss The Sheriff Operations, Review Of Revenue & Expenditures, Proposed Improvements And Repairs.
- The Court To Meet With The General Manager Of The Hopkins County Civic Center, To Discuss The Civic Center Events, Repair And Improvements And A Review Of Revenues And Expenditures.
- The Court To Meet With Cory Burgin of Burgin Pipe.
- The Court To Meet To Discuss Environmental Concerns.
- Budget Work Session(s).