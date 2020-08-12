" /> Hopkins County Commissioners Court Meets – EastTexasRadio.com
Hopkins County Commissioners Court Meets

4 hours ago

 

Hopkins County Commissioners have proposed a 2% pay increase for all county employees including elected officials. The tax rate will remain be 0 .624. A public hearing on the tax rate is scheduled for 9am on August 17. The total proposed budget is $13.5 million. The entire budget figures can be seen at the county’s website,  http://www.hopkinscountytx.org.

The Hopkins County Commissioners Court has declined to give a tax break to the JB Weld company. The company had wanted a “ 381”, which is similar to a tax abatement for 10 years. There was no motion for the agreement, and the measure died.

