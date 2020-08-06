Hopkins County Commissioners Court Regular Session 08.10.20

NOTICE OF REGULAR MEETING

TIME: 9:00 A.M.

DATE: Monday, August 10, 2020

PLACE: In The Commissioners’ Courtroom On The First Floor Of The Hopkins County Courthouse Located At

118 Church St., Sulphur Springs, TX.

Invocation Pledge Of Allegiance To The Flag

AMERICAN FLAG: TEXAS FLAG: “Honor The Texas Flag; I Pledge Allegiance To Thee, Texas, One State Under God, One And Indivisible.”

The Following Items Will Be Considered By Commissioners’ Court For Discussion And/Or Action:

The Court May Go Into Executive Session To Discuss Legal And/Or Personnel Matters.

ORDER OF BUSINESS

The Court To Declare A Quorum.

Consent Agenda.

i) Approve Previous Meeting Minutes.

The Court To Consider Citizens Comments.

Other County Business.

i) The AgriLife Extension Agent(s) To Recognize Honored 4-H Members. ii) The AgriLife Extension Agent(s) To Recognize Hopkins County 4-H Supporter Of The Year.

iii) The Court To Appoint David Burns To The Local Workforce Development Board.

iv) The Court To Consider And Approve The 2021 Sheriffs’ And Constables’ Fees As Required Under Local Government Code Section 118.131. v) The Court To Discuss And Approve The Annual Road Report(s) For Filing In The Minutes Of The Commissioners Court And With The Grand Jury For Hopkins County Commissioners Court Precinct(s) 1,2,3,4. vi) The Court To Consider And Approve The Request Of Pine Forest Solar 1, LLC To Use County Roads In Constructing The Solar Farm.

vii) The Court To Discuss The Proposed Tax Rate And Vote On Proposed Tax Rate For 2020.

viii) The Court To Set Date, Time And Place For A Public Hearing For The Proposed Tax Rate.

ix) The Court To Consider And Discuss The Proposed Budget FY 2021. x) The Court To Consider And Approve The Hopkins County Holiday Calendar For 2020-2021.

The Court To Consider Approving Budget Amendments And Line Item Transfers.

The Court Will Consider And Act On Payment Of Bills, Revenues And Expenses, Payroll And Financial Statements.

The Court To Consider Approving Grants.

The Court To Consider Accepting Donations.

The Court To Consider Contracts.

i) The Court To Consider A Proposal For A Chapter 381 Agreement Between Hopkins County And J-B Weld Company.