Hopkins County Commissioners Court Regular Session, Work Session

NOTICE OF REGULAR MEETING
TIME: 9:00 A.M.
DATE: Monday, May 9, 2022
PLACE: In The Commissioners’ Courtroom On The First Floor Of The Hopkins County Courthouse Located At
118 Church St., Sulphur Springs, TX.
- Invocation
- Pledge Of Allegiance To The Flag
- AMERICAN FLAG:
- TEXAS FLAG: “Honor The Texas Flag; I Pledge Allegiance To Thee, Texas, One State Under God, One And Indivisible.”
The Following Items Will Be Considered By Commissioners’ Court For Discussion And/Or Action:
The Court May Go Into Executive Session To Discuss Legal And/Or Personnel Matters.
ORDER OF BUSINESS
- The Court To Declare A Quorum.
- Consent Agenda.
- i) Approve Previous Meeting Minutes.
- ii) Approval Of Utility Easements, Burial Of Telephone Cables And Construction Of Water Distribution Facilities:
- a) The Court To Consider And Approve A Request From Frontier Communications To Bore 1909 Feet Of County Road 2307 And Posey Lane, Install Handholes, Drop Boxes And Conduit Located In Precinct 2.
- The Court To Consider Citizens Comments.
- Other County Business.
- i) The Court To Accept/Reject The HM-4416-13 Project Bid For The Purchase Of A 211KW Generator & A 100 KW Generator. The Court Will Rebid The Transfer Switches.
- ii) The Court To Consider And Approve The Preliminary Plat For Noah Joy Estates.
- iii) The Court To Consider And Approve The Preliminary Plat For Piper Jay Estates.
- The Court To Consider And Approve Budget Amendments And Line Item Transfers.
- The Court Will Consider And Act On Payment Of Bills, Revenues And Expenses, Payroll And Financial Statements.
- The Court To Consider Approving Grants.
- The Court To Consider Accepting Donations.
- The Court To Consider Contracts.
- The Court Will Consider And Act On Personnel Matters.
- The Court To Consider Disposal Of Asset Request.
- The Court To Approve Resolutions And Proclamations.
- The Court To Adjourn.
NOTICE OF WORK SESSION(S)
DATE: Monday, May 9, 2022
TIME: Beginning Immediately Following The Regular Hopkins County Commissioners’ Court Session
PLACE: The Commissioners’ Courtroom On The First Floor Of The Hopkins County Courthouse
Located At 118 Church St., Sulphur Springs, TX.
ORDER OF BUSINESS
- The Court To Meet With Chief Endsley To Discuss The County Fire Department Operations, Review Of Revenue & Expenditures, Proposed Improvements And Repairs.
- The Court To Meet With Sheriff Lewis Tatum To Discuss The Sheriff Operations, Review Of Revenue & Expenditures, Proposed Improvements And Repairs.
- The Court To Meet With TxDOT.
- The Court To Meet To Discuss Salvage Yards.
- Budget Work Session(s).