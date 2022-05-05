Hopkins County Commissioners Court Regular Session, Work Session

NOTICE OF REGULAR MEETING

TIME: 9:00 A.M.

DATE: Monday, May 9, 2022

PLACE: In The Commissioners’ Courtroom On The First Floor Of The Hopkins County Courthouse Located At

118 Church St., Sulphur Springs, TX.

Invocation Pledge Of Allegiance To The Flag

AMERICAN FLAG: TEXAS FLAG: “Honor The Texas Flag; I Pledge Allegiance To Thee, Texas, One State Under God, One And Indivisible.”

The Following Items Will Be Considered By Commissioners’ Court For Discussion And/Or Action:

The Court May Go Into Executive Session To Discuss Legal And/Or Personnel Matters.

ORDER OF BUSINESS

The Court To Declare A Quorum.

Consent Agenda.

i) Approve Previous Meeting Minutes. ii) Approval Of Utility Easements, Burial Of Telephone Cables And Construction Of Water Distribution Facilities: a) The Court To Consider And Approve A Request From Frontier Communications To Bore 1909 Feet Of County Road 2307 And Posey Lane, Install Handholes, Drop Boxes And Conduit Located In Precinct 2.

The Court To Consider Citizens Comments.

Other County Business.

i) The Court To Accept/Reject The HM-4416-13 Project Bid For The Purchase Of A 211KW Generator & A 100 KW Generator. The Court Will Rebid The Transfer Switches. ii) The Court To Consider And Approve The Preliminary Plat For Noah Joy Estates.

iii) The Court To Consider And Approve The Preliminary Plat For Piper Jay Estates.

The Court Will Consider And Act On Payment Of Bills, Revenues And Expenses, Payroll And Financial Statements.

The Court To Consider Approving Grants.

The Court To Consider Accepting Donations.

The Court To Consider Contracts.

The Court Will Consider And Act On Personnel Matters.

The Court To Consider Disposal Of Asset Request.

The Court To Approve Resolutions And Proclamations.

The Court To Adjourn.

NOTICE OF WORK SESSION(S)

DATE: Monday, May 9, 2022

TIME: Beginning Immediately Following The Regular Hopkins County Commissioners’ Court Session

PLACE: The Commissioners’ Courtroom On The First Floor Of The Hopkins County Courthouse

Located At 118 Church St., Sulphur Springs, TX.

ORDER OF BUSINESS

The Court To Meet With Chief Endsley To Discuss The County Fire Department Operations, Review Of Revenue & Expenditures, Proposed Improvements And Repairs.

The Court To Meet With Sheriff Lewis Tatum To Discuss The Sheriff Operations, Review Of Revenue & Expenditures, Proposed Improvements And Repairs.

The Court To Meet With TxDOT.

The Court To Meet To Discuss Salvage Yards.