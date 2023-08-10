Hopkins County Commissioners Court To Meet in Regular Session, Work Sessions

NOTICE OF REGULAR MEETING

TIME: 9:00 A.M.

DATE: Monday, August 14, 2023

PLACE: In The Commissioners’ Courtroom On The First Floor Of The Hopkins County Courthouse Located At

118 Church St., Sulphur Springs, TX.

Invocation Pledge Of Allegiance To The Flag AMERICAN FLAG: TEXAS FLAG: “Honor The Texas Flag; I Pledge Allegiance To Thee, Texas, One State Under God, One And Indivisible.”

The Following Items Will Be Considered By Commissioners’ Court For Discussion And/Or Action:

The Court May Go Into Executive Session To Discuss Legal And/Or Personnel Matters.

ORDER OF BUSINESS

The Court To Declare A Quorum. Consent Agenda. Approve Previous Meeting Minutes.

a) Regular Meeting – 7/10/2023 Work Session – 7/10/2023 Work Session – 7/17/2023 ii) Approval Of Utility Easements, Burial Of Telephone Cables And Construction Of Water Distribution Facilities:

The Court To Consider Citizens Comments. Other County Business.

AgriLife Extension Agent Mario Villarino To Report On The Activities Of The Agri-Life Extension Office. District Extension Administrator Hurley Miller To Introduce Family & Community Health AgriLife Agent For Hopkins County. The Court To Consider And Approve The County Road Inventory (CRI) For Hopkins County Miles Of County-Maintained Road Mileage For Certification Funding Through Texas Department Of Transportation (TxDOT). County Judge Robert Newsom To Order The November 2023 General Election. The Court To Discuss Proposed Tax Rate And Take Record Vote On Proposed Tax Rate For 2023. The Court To Set Date, Time And Place For A Public Hearing For The Proposed Tax Rate. The Court To Consider And Discuss The Proposed Budget FY 2024. The Court To Schedule A Public Hearing On The 2024 Budget. The Court To Consider And Accept The DMV Optional Fees For Calendar Year 2024.

The Court To Consider And Approve Budget Amendments And Line Item Transfers. The Court Will Consider And Act On Payment Of Bills, Revenues And Expenses, Payroll And Financial Statements. The Court To Consider Approving Grants. The Court To Consider Accepting Donations. The Court To Consider Contracts.

i) The Court To Consider And Approve An Interlocal Agreement Between Hopkins County And Ark-Tex Council of Governments For E9-1-1

Public Safety Answering Point Services And PSAP Equipment.

ii) The Court To Consider And Approve The Contract For The Purchase of Juvenile Services By And Between ATCOG And Hopkins County.

The Court Will Consider And Act On Personnel Matters. The Court To Consider Disposal Of Asset Request. The Court To Approve Resolutions And Proclamations.

i) The Court To Consider And Approve The Texas Department Of Agriculture Texas Feeding Texans: Home-Delivered Meal Grant Program.

The Court To Adjourn.

NOTICE OF WORK SESSION(S)

DATE: Monday, August 14, 2023

TIME: Beginning Immediately Following The Regular Hopkins County Commissioners’ Court Session

PLACE: Meeting Room Located On The Third Floor Of The Hopkins County Courthouse Located At 118 Church St., Sulphur Springs, TX.

The Court To Meet With Chief Endsley To Discuss The County Fire Department Operations, Review Of Revenue & Expenditures, Proposed Improvements And Repairs.

The Court To Meet With Sheriff Lewis Tatum To Discuss The Sheriff Operations, Review Of Revenue & Expenditures, Proposed Improvements And Repairs. The Court To Meet With Steve Hudson To Discuss Subdivision Regulations. Budget Work Session(s).

1:30 P.M.

PLACE: Emergency Operation Center/Training Room Of The Hopkins County Law Enforcement

Center Located At 298 Rosemont St., Sulphur Springs, TX 75482