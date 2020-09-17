Hopkins County Commissioners Court To Meet in Special Session, Work Session Monday 09.21

TIME: 9:00 A.M.
DATE: Monday, September 21, 2020
PLACE: In The Commissioners’ Courtroom On The First Floor Of The Hopkins County Courthouse Located At
118 Church St., Sulphur Springs, TX.
Invocation
- Pledge Of Allegiance To The Flag
- AMERICAN FLAG:
- TEXAS FLAG: “Honor The Texas Flag; I Pledge Allegiance To Thee, Texas, One State Under God, One And Indivisible.”
The Following Items Will Be Considered By Commissioners’ Court For Discussion And/Or Action:
The Court May Go Into Executive Session To Discuss Legal And/Or Personnel Matters.
ORDER OF BUSINESS
- The Court To Declare A Quorum
- Consent Agenda.
- i)Approve Previous Meeting Minutes.
- ii) Approval Of Utility Easements, Burial Of Telephone Cables And Construction Of Water Distribution Facilities:
- The Court To Consider And Approve a Request From Oncor Electric Delivery Company To Construct Electrical Power Distribution Facilities which will extend for approximately 2,450 (+/-) Ft. West Along CR 4592 ROW which Is Located 1.52 Miles Northwest Of CR FM 1536 In Precinct 4.
- The Court To Consider Citizens Comments.
- Other County Business.
- i) The Court To Consider And Approve A Hopkins County Commissioners Court Resolution To Perform Authorized Equivalent Match Projects (EMP) And To Receive Excess EMP Credit From Rains County And Hunt County For Their Authorized EMP Projects.
- ii) The Court To Consider And Approve The General Form Of Draft Advance Funding Agreements With TxDOT For Off-System Bridge Replacement in Hopkins County.
- iii) The Court To Consider And Approve The Increase For On-Site Sewage Facility (OSSF) Permits For Hopkins County.
- The Court To Consider Approving Budget Amendments And Line Item Transfers.
- The Court Will Consider And Act On Payment Of Bills, Revenues And Expenses, Payroll And Financial Statements.
- The Court To Consider Approving Grants.
- The Court To Consider Accepting Donations.
- The Court To Consider Contracts.
- i) The Court To Consider And Approve The Chapter 381 Economic Development Program And Agreement.
- ii) The Court To Consider And Approve The SAVNS Maintenance Grant Contract.
- The Court Will Consider And Act On Personnel Matters.
- i) The Court To Consider And Approve The Longevity Pay Schedule.
- The Court To Consider Disposal Of Asset Request.
- The Court To Approve Resolutions And Proclamations.
- The Court To Adjourn.
NOTICE OF WORK SESSION(S)
DATE: Monday, September 21, 2020
TIME: Beginning Immediately Following The Regular Hopkins County Commissioners’ Court Session
PLACE: Meeting Room Located On The Third Floor Of The Hopkins County Courthouse Located At 118 Church St., Sulphur Springs, TX.
ORDER OF BUSINESS
- The Court To Meet With Chief Endsley To Discuss The County Fire Department Operations, Review Of Revenue & Expenditures, Proposed Improvements And Repairs.
- The Court To Meet With Sheriff Lewis Tatum To Discuss The Sheriff Operations, Review Of Revenue & Expenditures, Proposed Improvements And Repairs.
- Budget Work Session(s).