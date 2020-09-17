Hopkins County Commissioners Court To Meet in Special Session, Work Session Monday 09.21

TIME: 9:00 A.M.

DATE: Monday, September 21, 2020

PLACE: In The Commissioners’ Courtroom On The First Floor Of The Hopkins County Courthouse Located At

118 Church St., Sulphur Springs, TX.

Invocation

Pledge Of Allegiance To The Flag

AMERICAN FLAG: TEXAS FLAG: “Honor The Texas Flag; I Pledge Allegiance To Thee, Texas, One State Under God, One And Indivisible.”

The Following Items Will Be Considered By Commissioners’ Court For Discussion And/Or Action:

The Court May Go Into Executive Session To Discuss Legal And/Or Personnel Matters.

ORDER OF BUSINESS

The Court To Declare A Quorum

Consent Agenda.

i)Approve Previous Meeting Minutes.

ii) Approval Of Utility Easements, Burial Of Telephone Cables And Construction Of Water Distribution Facilities: The Court To Consider And Approve a Request From Oncor Electric Delivery Company To Construct Electrical Power Distribution Facilities which will extend for approximately 2,450 (+/-) Ft. West Along CR 4592 ROW which Is Located 1.52 Miles Northwest Of CR FM 1536 In Precinct 4.

The Court To Consider Citizens Comments.

Other County Business.

i) The Court To Consider And Approve A Hopkins County Commissioners Court Resolution To Perform Authorized Equivalent Match Projects (EMP) And To Receive Excess EMP Credit From Rains County And Hunt County For Their Authorized EMP Projects. ii) The Court To Consider And Approve The General Form Of Draft Advance Funding Agreements With TxDOT For Off-System Bridge Replacement in Hopkins County.

iii) The Court To Consider And Approve The Increase For On-Site Sewage Facility (OSSF) Permits For Hopkins County.

The Court To Consider Approving Budget Amendments And Line Item Transfers.

The Court Will Consider And Act On Payment Of Bills, Revenues And Expenses, Payroll And Financial Statements.

The Court To Consider Approving Grants.

The Court To Consider Accepting Donations.

The Court To Consider Contracts.

i) The Court To Consider And Approve The Chapter 381 Economic Development Program And Agreement. ii) The Court To Consider And Approve The SAVNS Maintenance Grant Contract.

The Court Will Consider And Act On Personnel Matters.

i) The Court To Consider And Approve The Longevity Pay Schedule.

The Court To Consider Disposal Of Asset Request.

The Court To Approve Resolutions And Proclamations.

The Court To Adjourn.

NOTICE OF WORK SESSION(S)

DATE: Monday, September 21, 2020

TIME: Beginning Immediately Following The Regular Hopkins County Commissioners’ Court Session

PLACE: Meeting Room Located On The Third Floor Of The Hopkins County Courthouse Located At 118 Church St., Sulphur Springs, TX.

ORDER OF BUSINESS

The Court To Meet With Chief Endsley To Discuss The County Fire Department Operations, Review Of Revenue & Expenditures, Proposed Improvements And Repairs.

The Court To Meet With Sheriff Lewis Tatum To Discuss The Sheriff Operations, Review Of Revenue & Expenditures, Proposed Improvements And Repairs.