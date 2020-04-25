Hopkins County Commissioners Court to Meet Monday 04.27.20. Work Session To Follow

NOTICE OF REGULAR MEETING
TIME: 9:00 A.M.
DATE: Monday, April 27, 2020
PLACE: In The Commissioners’ Courtroom On The First Floor Of The Hopkins County Courthouse Located At
118 Church St., Sulphur Springs, TX.
- Invocation
- Pledge Of Allegiance To The Flag
- AMERICAN FLAG:
- TEXAS FLAG: “Honor The Texas Flag; I Pledge Allegiance To Thee, Texas, One State Under God, One And Indivisible.”
The Following Items Will Be Considered By Commissioners’ Court For Discussion And/Or Action:
The Court May Go Into Executive Session To Discuss Legal And/Or Personnel Matters.
ORDER OF BUSINESS
- The Court To Declare A Quorum.
- Consent Agenda.
- i) Approve Previous Meeting Minutes.
- a) Regular Meeting – 04/13/2020 Work Session – 04/13/2020
- ii) Approval Of Utility Easements, Burial Of Telephone Cables And Construction Of Water Distribution Facilities:
- The Court To Consider And Approve A Request From North Hopkins Water Supply Corporation To Install A Line Extension In County Right Of Way Located On Farm Road 71 East At County Road 3605 Approximately 1000 Feet Northward On The West Side Of Road.
- The Court To Consider Citizens Comments.
- Other County Business.
- i) The Court To Consider And Approve An Agreement With MTG Engineers & Surveyors For An H&H Study Of FEMA Case #4416 – County Road 3525 Of Hopkins County.
- ii) The Court To Consider And Approve The Purchase Of A Caterpillar Reclaimer To Be Purchased Through Sourcewell Co-op For Precinct 3.
- iii) The Court To Consider And Approve A Plat: Pt. P. Veneables A-1010.
- iv) The Court To Review Monthly Reports From County Offices.
- The Court To Consider Approving Budget Amendments And Line Item Transfers.
- The Court Will Consider And Act On Payment Of Bills, Revenues And Expenses, Payroll And Financial Statements.
- The Court To Consider Approving Grants.
- The Court To Consider Accepting Donations.
- The Court To Consider Contracts.
- i) The Court To Consider And Approve The Horn Brothers Roofing Contract For The Roof Replacement Of The Probation Office Located At
228 W Hinnant Street.
- ii) The Court To Consider And Accept RFP 2020-002 – Rehab/Paving Of County Roads.
- The Court Will Consider And Act On Personnel Matters.
- The Court To Consider Disposal Of Asset Request.
- The Court To Approve Resolutions And Proclamations.
- i) Proclamation – Second Amended Declaration Of Local Disaster For Public Health Emergency
- The Court To Adjourn.
NOTICE OF WORK SESSION(S)
TIME: Beginning Immediately Following The Regular Hopkins County Commissioners’ Court Session
- The Court To Meet With Chief Endsley To Discuss The County Fire Department Operations, Review Of Revenue & Expenditures, Proposed Improvements And Repairs.
- The Court To Meet With Sheriff Lewis Tatum To Discuss The Sheriff Operations, Review Of Revenue & Expenditures, Proposed Improvements And Repairs.
- The Court To Meet With The General Manager Of The Hopkins County Civic Center, To Discuss The Civic Center Events, Repair And Improvements And A Review Of Revenues And Expenditures.
- The Court To Meet To Discuss Environmental Concerns.
- The Court To Discuss Retirement Benefit Limits For Hopkins County Employees.
- Budget Work Session(s).