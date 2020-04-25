Hopkins County Commissioners Court to Meet Monday 04.27.20. Work Session To Follow

NOTICE OF REGULAR MEETING

TIME: 9:00 A.M.

DATE: Monday, April 27, 2020

PLACE: In The Commissioners’ Courtroom On The First Floor Of The Hopkins County Courthouse Located At

118 Church St., Sulphur Springs, TX.

Invocation Pledge Of Allegiance To The Flag

AMERICAN FLAG: TEXAS FLAG: “Honor The Texas Flag; I Pledge Allegiance To Thee, Texas, One State Under God, One And Indivisible.”

The Following Items Will Be Considered By Commissioners’ Court For Discussion And/Or Action:

The Court May Go Into Executive Session To Discuss Legal And/Or Personnel Matters.

ORDER OF BUSINESS

The Court To Declare A Quorum.

Consent Agenda.

i) Approve Previous Meeting Minutes. a) Regular Meeting – 04/13/2020 Work Session – 04/13/2020 ii) Approval Of Utility Easements, Burial Of Telephone Cables And Construction Of Water Distribution Facilities: The Court To Consider And Approve A Request From North Hopkins Water Supply Corporation To Install A Line Extension In County Right Of Way Located On Farm Road 71 East At County Road 3605 Approximately 1000 Feet Northward On The West Side Of Road.

The Court To Consider Citizens Comments.

Other County Business.

i) The Court To Consider And Approve An Agreement With MTG Engineers & Surveyors For An H&H Study Of FEMA Case #4416 – County Road 3525 Of Hopkins County. ii) The Court To Consider And Approve The Purchase Of A Caterpillar Reclaimer To Be Purchased Through Sourcewell Co-op For Precinct 3.

iii) The Court To Consider And Approve A Plat: Pt. P. Veneables A-1010.

iv) The Court To Review Monthly Reports From County Offices.

The Court To Consider Approving Budget Amendments And Line Item Transfers.

The Court Will Consider And Act On Payment Of Bills, Revenues And Expenses, Payroll And Financial Statements.

The Court To Consider Approving Grants.

The Court To Consider Accepting Donations.

The Court To Consider Contracts.

i) The Court To Consider And Approve The Horn Brothers Roofing Contract For The Roof Replacement Of The Probation Office Located At

228 W Hinnant Street.

ii) The Court To Consider And Accept RFP 2020-002 – Rehab/Paving Of County Roads.

The Court Will Consider And Act On Personnel Matters.

The Court To Consider Disposal Of Asset Request.

The Court To Approve Resolutions And Proclamations.

i) Proclamation – Second Amended Declaration Of Local Disaster For Public Health Emergency

The Court To Adjourn.

NOTICE OF WORK SESSION(S)

TIME: Beginning Immediately Following The Regular Hopkins County Commissioners’ Court Session

The Court To Meet With Chief Endsley To Discuss The County Fire Department Operations, Review Of Revenue & Expenditures, Proposed Improvements And Repairs.

The Court To Meet With Sheriff Lewis Tatum To Discuss The Sheriff Operations, Review Of Revenue & Expenditures, Proposed Improvements And Repairs.

The Court To Meet With The General Manager Of The Hopkins County Civic Center, To Discuss The Civic Center Events, Repair And Improvements And A Review Of Revenues And Expenditures.

The Court To Meet To Discuss Environmental Concerns.

The Court To Discuss Retirement Benefit Limits For Hopkins County Employees.