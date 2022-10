Hopkins County Commissioners and Hospital Board Trustees have approved a tax-abatement for Ashoka Steel Mills. The company plans to invest $245 million in a 350,000 square foot steel mill plant to be constructed on FM 1870 at the site of the former Thermo-Luminent coal mine. It should be operational in the spring of 2026 and employ at least 350 workers at an average salary of $55,000 a year.