Hopkins County Commissioners Meeting and Work Session Agendas 07.01.19

NOTICE OF REGULAR MEETING

TIME: 9:00 A.M.

DATE: Monday, July 1, 2019

PLACE: In The Commissioners’ Courtroom On The First Floor Of The Hopkins County Courthouse Located At

118 Church St., Sulphur Springs, TX.

Invocation Pledge Of Allegiance To The Flag

AMERICAN FLAG: TEXAS FLAG: “Honor The Texas Flag; I Pledge Allegiance To Thee, Texas, One State Under God, One And Indivisible.”

The Following Items Will Be Considered By Commissioners’ Court For Discussion And/Or Action:

The Court May Go Into Executive Session To Discuss Legal And/Or Personnel Matters.

ORDER OF BUSINESS

The Court To Declare A Quorum

Consent Agenda.

i) Approve Previous Meeting Minutes. a) Regular Meeting – 5-20-19 Regular Meeting – 6-3-19 Special Session – 6-10-19

Regular Meeting – 6-17-19 Work Session – 6-17-19

ii) Approval Of Utility Easements, Burial Of Telephone Cables And Construction Of Water Distribution Facilities:

The Court To Consider Citizens Comments.

Other County Business.

i) The Court To Consider And Approve The County Road Inventory (CRI) For Hopkins County Of 835 Miles Of County-Maintained Road Mileage For Certification Funding Through Texas Department Of Transportation (TxDOT). ii) The Court To Consider And Appoint Andres Mendezona To The Local Workforce Development Board.

iii) The Court To Recognize Kristy Springfield For Successfully Completing The Level 3 CJIS Security Training Of The Criminal Justice Information System Security And Awareness Training.

iv) The Court To Review The Monthly Reports From County Offices. v) The Court To Consider And Approve A Request From The City Of Sulphur Springs And The Luminant Mining Company, LLC.

The Court To Consider Approving Budget Amendments And Line Item Transfers.

The Court Will Consider And Act On Payment Of Bills, Revenues And Expenses, Payroll And Financial Statements.

The Court To Consider Approving Grants.

The Court To Consider Accepting Donations.

To Court To Consider Contracts.

The Court Will Consider And Act On Personnel Matters.

The Court To Consider Disposal Of Asset Request.

The Court To Approve Resolutions And Proclamations.

i) The Court To Discuss, Consider, And Adopt Resolution Designating An Engineering Service Provider(s) For The Texas Hazard Mitigation Assistance Program Application And Project Related Engineering Services.

The Court To Adjourn.

NOTICE OF WORK SESSION(S)

DATE: Monday, July 1, 2019

TIME: 8:30 A.M.

PLACE: Meeting Room Located On The Third Floor Of The Hopkins County Courthouse Located At 118 Church St., Sulphur Springs, TX.

ORDER OF BUSINESS

The Court To Open And Grade Potential Engineering Service Provider To The Texas Hazard Mitigation Program Budget Work Session(s).

NOTICE OF WORK SESSION(S)

DATE: Monday, July 1, 2019

TIME: Beginning Immediately After The Regular Hopkins County Commissioners’ Court Meeting

PLACE: Meeting Room Located On The Third Floor Of The Hopkins County Courthouse Located At 118 Church St., Sulphur Springs, TX.

ORDER OF BUSINESS

The Court To Meet With Tom Glosup To Discuss Maintenance Of County Buildings And The Construction Of The Courtroom Annex Adjacent To The Law Enforcement Center.

The Court To Meet With Sheriff Lewis Tatum To Discuss The Sheriff Operations, Review Of Revenue & Expenditures, Proposed Improvements And Repairs.

The Court To Meet To Discuss The County Fire Department Operations, Review Of Revenue & Expenditures, Proposed Improvements And Repairs.

The Court To Meet With Shameria Davis To Discuss Health Incentives And Programs.

Andy Wright To Report On The Upper Lake Fork Watershed.

The Court To Meet To Provide Clarification Of New Subdivision Regulations.