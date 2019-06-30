Hopkins County Commissioners Meeting and Work Session Agendas 07.01.19

NOTICE OF REGULAR MEETING
TIME: 9:00 A.M.
DATE: Monday, July 1, 2019
PLACE: In The Commissioners’ Courtroom On The First Floor Of The Hopkins County Courthouse Located At
118 Church St., Sulphur Springs, TX.
- Invocation
- Pledge Of Allegiance To The Flag
- AMERICAN FLAG:
- TEXAS FLAG: “Honor The Texas Flag; I Pledge Allegiance To Thee, Texas, One State Under God, One And Indivisible.”
The Following Items Will Be Considered By Commissioners’ Court For Discussion And/Or Action:
The Court May Go Into Executive Session To Discuss Legal And/Or Personnel Matters.
ORDER OF BUSINESS
- The Court To Declare A Quorum
- Consent Agenda.
- i) Approve Previous Meeting Minutes.
- a) Regular Meeting – 5-20-19 Regular Meeting – 6-3-19 Special Session – 6-10-19
Regular Meeting – 6-17-19 Work Session – 6-17-19
- ii) Approval Of Utility Easements, Burial Of Telephone Cables And Construction Of Water Distribution Facilities:
- The Court To Consider Citizens Comments.
- Other County Business.
- i) The Court To Consider And Approve The County Road Inventory (CRI) For Hopkins County Of 835 Miles Of County-Maintained Road Mileage For Certification Funding Through Texas Department Of Transportation (TxDOT).
- ii) The Court To Consider And Appoint Andres Mendezona To The Local Workforce Development Board.
- iii) The Court To Recognize Kristy Springfield For Successfully Completing The Level 3 CJIS Security Training Of The Criminal Justice Information System Security And Awareness Training.
- iv) The Court To Review The Monthly Reports From County Offices.
- v) The Court To Consider And Approve A Request From The City Of Sulphur Springs And The Luminant Mining Company, LLC.
- The Court To Consider Approving Budget Amendments And Line Item Transfers.
- The Court Will Consider And Act On Payment Of Bills, Revenues And Expenses, Payroll And Financial Statements.
- The Court To Consider Approving Grants.
- The Court To Consider Accepting Donations.
- To Court To Consider Contracts.
- The Court Will Consider And Act On Personnel Matters.
- The Court To Consider Disposal Of Asset Request.
- The Court To Approve Resolutions And Proclamations.
- i) The Court To Discuss, Consider, And Adopt Resolution Designating An Engineering Service Provider(s) For The Texas Hazard Mitigation Assistance Program Application And Project Related Engineering Services.
- The Court To Adjourn.
NOTICE OF WORK SESSION(S)
DATE: Monday, July 1, 2019
TIME: 8:30 A.M.
PLACE: Meeting Room Located On The Third Floor Of The Hopkins County Courthouse Located At 118 Church St., Sulphur Springs, TX.
ORDER OF BUSINESS
- The Court To Open And Grade Potential Engineering Service Provider To The Texas Hazard Mitigation Program
- Budget Work Session(s).
NOTICE OF WORK SESSION(S)
DATE: Monday, July 1, 2019
TIME: Beginning Immediately After The Regular Hopkins County Commissioners’ Court Meeting
PLACE: Meeting Room Located On The Third Floor Of The Hopkins County Courthouse Located At 118 Church St., Sulphur Springs, TX.
ORDER OF BUSINESS
- The Court To Meet With Tom Glosup To Discuss Maintenance Of County Buildings And The Construction Of The Courtroom Annex Adjacent To The Law Enforcement Center.
- The Court To Meet With Sheriff Lewis Tatum To Discuss The Sheriff Operations, Review Of Revenue & Expenditures, Proposed Improvements And Repairs.
- The Court To Meet To Discuss The County Fire Department Operations, Review Of Revenue & Expenditures, Proposed Improvements And Repairs.
- The Court To Meet With Shameria Davis To Discuss Health Incentives And Programs.
- Andy Wright To Report On The Upper Lake Fork Watershed.
- The Court To Meet To Provide Clarification Of New Subdivision Regulations.
- Budget Work Session(s).