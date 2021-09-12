Hopkins County Commissioners Meeting Monday 09.13.21

NOTICE OF REGULAR MEETING

TIME: 9:00 A.M.

DATE: Monday, September 13, 2021

PLACE: In The Commissioners’ Courtroom On The First Floor Of The Hopkins County Courthouse Located At

118 Church St., Sulphur Springs, TX.

Invocation Pledge Of Allegiance To The Flag

AMERICAN FLAG: TEXAS FLAG: “Honor The Texas Flag; I Pledge Allegiance To Thee, Texas, One State Under God, One And Indivisible.”

The Following Items Will Be Considered By Commissioners’ Court For Discussion And/Or Action:

The Court May Go Into Executive Session To Discuss Legal And/Or Personnel Matters.

ORDER OF BUSINESS

The Court To Declare A Quorum.

Consent Agenda.

i) The Court To Approve The Previous Meeting Minutes. a) Work Session – 8/20/2021 Regular Meeting – 8/23/2021 Special Session- 8/26/2021 Work Session 8/30/2021

Work Session – 8/22/2021 Work Session – 8/23/2021 Work Session – 8/26/2021

ii) Approval Of Utility Easements, Burial Of Telephone Cables And Construction Of Water Distribution Facilities: a) The Court To Consider And Approve A Request From Farmers Electric Cooperative, Inc. To Construct Electrical Power Distribution Facilities Which Will Cross County Road 2336 Which Is Located 1718 Feet East Of CR 2335 In Precinct 2. b) The Court To Consider And Approve A Request From Farmers Electric Cooperative, Inc. To Construct Electrical Power Distribution Facilities Which Will Cross County Road 3374 Which Is Located 158 Feet South Of CR 3374 In Precinct 3.

The Court To Consider Citizens Comments.

Other County Business.

i) The Court To Recognize Justice Of The Peace – Precinct 1 Judge B.J. Teer For Successfully Completing 10 Hours Of FY 21 Rural Leadership Specialty Workshop Held July 5 2021 – July 7, 2021 Provided By Texas State University – Texas Justice Court Training Center. ii) The Court To Consider And Approve The Repositioning Of A Culvert Located At 69 Wylie Drive Of Sulphur Springs.

iii) The Court To Consider And Accept The DMV Optional Fees For Calendar Year 2022.

iv) The Court To Hold A Public Hearing On The Establishing Of The Reinvestment Zone For By And Between The Hopkins County, Texas And Stampede Solar Project LLC. v) The Court To Consider And Approve The Resolution Approving The Reinvestment Zone With Stampede Solar Project LLC. vi) The Court To Consider And Approve The 381 Agreement For By And Between Hopkins County And The Stampede Solar Project, LLC.

The Court To Consider And Approve Budget Amendments And Line Item Transfers.

The Court Will Consider And Act On Payment Of Bills, Revenues And Expenses, Payroll And Financial Statements.

The Court To Consider Approving Grants.

The Court To Consider Accepting Donations.

The Court To Consider Contracts.

i) The Court To Consider And Approve The Second Contract Renewal Participating Entity Services Agreement For The Statewide Automated Victim Notification Service (SAVNS). ii) The Court To Consider And Approve The Contract For The Purchase of Juvenile Services By And Between ATCOG And Hopkins County.

iii) The Court To Consider And Approve The Chapter 381 Economic Development Program And Agreement With JBW Holdings LLC.

iv) The Court To Consider And Approve The Amended Chapter 381 Economic Development Program And Agreement With

Pine Forest Solar I, LLC.

v) The Court To Consider And Approve The Chapter 381 Economic Development Program And Agreement With Pine Forest Hybrid I, LLC. vi) The Court To Consider And Approve The Interlocal Agreement By And Between The City Of Sulphur Springs Fire Department, Texas, Hopkins County Fire Department, Texas And Hopkins County EMS District, Texas.